Avg. Run Position: Pocono 2 through Darlington

Last month we looked at the top Driver Ratings during a 45-day period. This week, it’s time to look at a similar stat that is just as meaningful to determine a driver’s strength: Average Running Position (ARP).

Most of the racers listed below achieved their ARP in route to a top-five finish, but the importance of these strength-based stats is that it rewards a driver for their performance even when strategy goes awry or they suffer a mechanical failure or accident in the closing laps. As a result, this is one of the categories that factors into the Fantasy Power Rankings.

Chase Elliott was prominently featured in the last look at recent Driver Ratings because he had a near-perfect score of 149.7 at Watkins Glen International. NASCAR Statistical Services also includes the ARP in their formula, but it is worthy of being pulled out and treated separately because of what it shows. In this case, it underscores just how dominant Elliott was on the road course with a running position of 1.26 that was more than twice as good as the nearest competitor Martin Truex Jr.



Elliott makes a second appearance on this chart at Bristol Motor Speedway with a 3.53 ARP even though he lost a few spots at the very end.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Denny Hamlin has the second-best ARP during the past 45 days. His race-winning performance at Pocono Raceway came after he circled the track 3.26 on average and that is another of those commanding scenarios that makes fantasy players take notice. Prior to this week’s race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, this is even more important because it came on another 2.5-mile flat track that is the closest comparative to the Brickyard.

Story continues

Hamlin’s recent dominance is further showcased by the fact that he has had one of the best averages on three occasions in the past five races. His last two races have ended with ARPs of 8.87 at Bristol and 12.20 at Darlington Raceway, but last week’s poor performance came as the result of crash damage.

Martin Truex Jr. has the most appearances on the list below with four. If not for Elliott at the Glen, he would easily have won that race after circulating with an average of 3.29 that was considerably better than third-best Hamlin’s 4.56 in a race with very defined strata.

Truex went on to make three more appearances for a total of four in the last five races. He was great start to finish at Pocono Raceway and Michigan International Speedway. In the Night Race at Bristol, he had a tire problem that relegated him to 13th.

One other thing this list is good for is to show who has been strong even when circumstances kept them from a top-10 finish. When Hamlin was swept into an accident at Darlington last week, it also collected Jimmie Johnson. Scoring points in the first two segments, he was on track for a top-10 or even –five finish that would have allowed him to make up a lot of ground on the other Bubble Boys. Instead, he finished 16th but with an ARP of 7.23 that showed he deserved a lot more credit.

Team Penske uniformly chose the wrong strategy at Michigan, but Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski, and Ryan Blaney were all running with the leaders when they were forced to pit for fuel. And, the next time we head to a 2-mile track, this will factor into their handicap. Logano was best among them with an ARP of 4.71 (finished 17th), followed by Keselowski’s 6.63 (19th), and Blaney’s 6.84 (24th).

Erik Jones won last week because he was highly motivated in the closing laps of the Southern 500, but Kyle Larson was the best from start to finish. Larson’s 4.31 topped the chart. In fact Kyle Busch (5.13), Keselowski (5.92), and Kurt Busch (6.03) all had better ARPs than Jones.

Top-25 appearances in the last 45 days: Martin Truex Jr. (4), Erik Jones (3), Denny Hamlin (3), Brad Keselowski (3), Chase Elliott (2), Kyle Larson (2), Kevin Harvick (2), Ryan Blaney (1), Matt DiBenedetto (1), Kyle Busch (1), Kurt Busch (1), Joey Logano (1) and Jimmie Johnson (1).