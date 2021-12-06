Avery Young is returning for Rutgers football in 2022

Rutgers football got some big news over the weekend with the return of Avery Young for another season. The experienced safety will be a steadying presence as Rutgers football gets younger in the secondary.

The junior has played in 44 games for Rutgers over four years. He was a junior this season due to the 2020 season not counting for eligibility due to COVID-19.

Young made 13 starts in the backend for Rutgers this past season. He ended the 2021 campaign strong, with 13 tackles (a career high) and a sack in the regular season finale loss against Maryland.

He finished the season with 78 tackles, two tackles for a loss, two sacks and an interception. Young returned one kickoff for 12 yards and five punts returned for a total of 16 yards.

Not done here yet, Believe it! pic.twitter.com/ngwsr5LP7r — Avery Young (@Azy_02) December 5, 2021

Rutgers is likely to be active in the transfer portal this year and could be adding a cornerback to add some immediate help in a secondary that struggled giving up big plays. The return of Young is big for Rutgers, adding experience and much-needed depth in a still emerging secondary.

His brother Aaron Young is a sophomore running back at Rutgers.