Avery Williamson tore his ACL

The Jets lost a defensive starter for the season on Thursday night.

Linebacker Avery Williamson went down after colliding with a teammate during the second quarter of the Jets’ game against the Falcons and walked off the field with the assistance of trainers. Any thought that meant Williamson was merely shaken up went up in smoke on Friday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Williamson had an MRI and learned that he has a torn ACL. Williamson had not missed a game since the 2015 season, but that streak will come to an end and the Jets will need to find a new starter to play alongside C.J. Mosley in their defense.

Williamson was heading into his second season with the Jets after signing with the team as a free agent in 2018. He had 120 tackles, three sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception last year.