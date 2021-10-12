Avery Williamson set to return to Titans

The NFL’s daily transaction report for Tuesday showed that linebacker Avery Williamson asked to be released from the Broncos practice squad and that request is tied to an opportunity to join an active roster.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that Williamson is set to sign with the Titans. It will be Williamson’s second tour of duty in Tennessee as he started his NFL career as a fifth-round pick by the team in 2014.

Williamson spent four seasons with the Titans before moving on to the Jets in 2018. He missed the 2019 season after he tore his ACL and was traded to the Steelers during the 2020 season.

He had 52 tackles and a sack in eight games with Pittsburgh and 59 tackles and an interception in seven games with the Jets last season.

