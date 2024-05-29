Avery Miller PBs in long jump at AAU event

May 28—GERMANTOWN — Three days after winning four Class 1A state track and field championships, Avery Miller set a new personal best in the long jump at an Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) meet at Seneca Valley High School.

The Allegany High junior bested her previous top mark by five inches with a 19' 7" — which would've placed fifth at the Pac 12 Championships and seventh at the ACC Championships this year.

Miller took gold in the 100m, 200m, 400m and long jump for the second straight year at states this week and set personal bests in all three running events.

Sunday's AAU event was the first time in over a year Miller was able to long jump before having to run the 200m and 400m.

Miller became the first girl in the 52-year history of the Maryland outdoor track and field championships to win the maximum four events twice.

Miller completed her junior season with 10 individual outdoor track and field titles. Only Kisha Jett of Hammond and Sally Glynn of Walter Johnson sit above Miller on the all-time career state titles leaderboard. She will have a chance to surpass them as a senior.

Both Jett and Glynn went on to become collegiate All-Americans at Florida and Stanford, respectively.

Miller has drawn interest from several major track programs including Notre Dame, Colorado, North Carolina and South Carolina.