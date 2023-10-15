Avery Johnson has breakout game as Kansas State football tops Texas Tech, 38-31

LUBBOCK, Texas — In what probably will go down as true freshman quarterback Avery Johnson's coming-out party, Kansas State continued its mastery against Texas Tech on Saturday night with a 38-21 victory at Jones AT&T Stadium.

Johnson split time with starter Will Howard for a half and played all but one possession in the second, rushing for 91 yards and five touchdowns. He also completed 8 of 9 passes for 77 yards.

The Wildcats had 273 yards rushing, with Treshaun Ward adding 118.

K-State improved to 4-2 overall with its eighth straight victory over Tech and its fourth straight in Lubbock. The Wildcats also are 2-1 in the Big 12 and play host to TCU next Saturday.

Texas Tech fell to 3-4 overall, 2-2 in the Big 12.

Here are three takeaways from the Wildcats' 38-21 victory.

Kansas State defense ends turnover drought

K-State defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman said earlier in the week that when turnovers finally come, they come in bunches.

The Wildcats, who have had trouble getting takeaways on defense, came up with three interceptions, two in the last two-plus minutes of the third quarter, against the Red Raiders.

The third pick, by Kobe Savage in the end zone, led to an 80-yard Wildcat scoring drive that put the game out of reach. Savage had two interceptions in the game.

Treshaun Ward reaches the century mark

Avery Johnson isn't the only member of K-State's backfield who may have secured a starting job with Saturday's performance against Texas Tech.

With DJ Giddens finding rough sledding against the Red Raider defense, Ward came on to run with authority, between the tackles and on the perimeter, finishing with 118 yards on 15 carries.

Jacob Parrish back in K-State lineup

Kansas State faced the prospect of playing without both starting cornerback, which is what happened in the second half at Oklahoma State last week.

K-State defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman said Thursday that both Jacob Parrish and Will Lee were questionable for this game, but Parrish not only suited up but started. Lee, on the other hand, did not make the trip after suffering his injury just before halftime at Oklahoma State.

Keenan Garber got his second career start in Lee's place.

