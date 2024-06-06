Avery Hodge 'outstanding' for OU softball during Alynah Torres' injury absence in WCWS

Avery Hodge started for the third consecutive game at second base in place of Alynah Torres on Wednesday in OU's 8-3 win against Texas in Game 1 of the Women's College World Series finals.

Hodge had started 21 games during the regular season but Torres had been the Sooners’ primary second baseman until suffering an eye injury in Saturday’s 1-0 win over UCLA.

Sooners coach Patty Gasso said after Tuesday’s game that they were hopeful Torres would be cleared for the championship series and Torres was, but Hodge remained in the starting lineup.

Hodge drew a walk in her first at-bat and made a couple difficult defensive plays.

Oklahoma infielder Avery Hodge (82) celebrates after getting walked in the second inning of the first game of the Women's College World Series softball championship series game between the Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and Texas Longhorns at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, June 5, 2024. Oklahoma won 8-3.

"They're quick and they can chop balls," Gasso said. "You've got to attack it and pick 'em. She made two really outstanding defensive plays."

Torres pinch-hit in the sixth, drawing an ovation from the Sooners' fans at Devon Park.

Torres was hit by a pitch and Hodge re-entered to run.

Hodge ultimately came around to score.

"She (Torres) came back into the dugout and she just has this weird look," Gasso said. "... She came into the dugout and she was not happy. I'm like, 'Hey, what?' 'I just keep getting hit.' ... 'OK, it scored a run. We're good. You're back in.'"

WCWS finals: OU vs. Texas

GAME 2: 7 p.m. Thursday at Devon Park (ESPN)

