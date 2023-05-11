Avery Henry gives back, visits James Cancer Hospital with Ohio State football teammates

Avery Henry returned to the James Cancer Hospital at Ohio State University Wednesday with some support.

The Ohio State redshirt freshman offensive lineman, who announced in December that he was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer, returned to the hospital with quarterback Kyle McCord and offensive linemen Tegra Tshabola, Donovan Jackson, Josh Fryar and Carson Hinzman to visit patients where Henry received treatment.

His fellow o-line and QB joined him in spreading the message, DO NOT GIVE UP THE FIGHT‼️ pic.twitter.com/j5ydN0qz9c — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) May 10, 2023

"His fellow o-line and QB joined him in spreading the message," the Ohio State Football Twitter account tweeted Wednesday. "DO NOT GIVE UP THE FIGHT!"

Ohio State coach Ryan Day encouraged Henry in a later tweet, encouraging him to keep fighting.

Henry began cancer treatment in January after completing his freshman season with the Buckeyes. The St. Clairsville native did not see game action for Ohio State in 2022. One month into his treatment, both Henry and his brother Dane shaved their heads as the treatment continued.

Henry traveled with Ohio State to Atlanta for the Buckeyes’ appearance in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl.

Standing at 6-foot-6, 309 pounds, the tackle was a four-year starter at St. Clairsville High School, playing as a two-way lineman for a team that finished 13-2 in 2021 and advanced to the Division IV regional finals.

Henry originally committed to Iowa State before flipping his commitment to the Buckeyes.

