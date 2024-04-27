Avery Broughton to transfer to Dakota Wesleyan women's basketball from USD

Apr. 26—MITCHELL — Former Corsica-Stickey basketball standout Avery Broughton is transferring to Dakota Wesleyan University from the University of South Dakota.

DWU women's basketball announced the move with a social media post on Friday afternoon.

Broughton appeared in 13 games for the Coyotes off the bench last season, logging 16 points, 10 rebounds and four assists in 44 total minutes as a freshman.

During her prep career as a Jaguar, Broughton was a five-time all-state honoree with four first-team selections, finishing with 2,229 points and 1,186 rebounds. A two-time Mitchell Republic girls basketball player of the year, she put up 17.4 points, nine rebounds and three assists per game as a senior, tallying nine double-doubles and a triple-double in 2022-23.