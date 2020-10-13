Avery Bradley sounds like he’ll accept Lakers championship ring

The Lakers said Avery Bradley would get a ring if they won a championship.
But Bradley – who sat out the NBA restart – expressed uncertainty about accepting it.
Now that the Lakers have won the title, how does he feel?
Dave McMenamin and Malika Andrews of ESPN:
Pelinka has already said that Bradley will be receiving a ring.
“You play your whole career working for a championship,” Bradley said, “and knowing that I was this close and a part of something, even though I wasn’t there, is still an amazing feeling.”
Bradley absolutely deserves a ring. He was on the team when it won the title. That simple.
Beyond that, Bradley helped the Lakers earn the No. 1 seed, which gave them an easier path through the playoffs.
Maybe we’d lament Bradley’s absence more if guards like Rajon Rondo and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope didn’t step up. But they did, and the Lakers won.
So, Bradley deserves to reap some of the rewards – like getting a ring.
