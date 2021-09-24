Avery Bradley agrees to deal with Warriors

Shams Charania: Free agent Avery Bradley has agreed to a deal with the Golden State Warriors, sources tell me and @Anthony Slater.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Free agent Avery Bradley has agreed to a deal with the Golden State Warriors, sources tell me and @Anthony Slater. – 2:18 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

Before the start of training camp, the Warriors will reportedly be working out free agent guards Avery Bradley, Quinn Cook and Isaiah Thomas. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/09/20/rep… – 4:00 PM

Barry Jackson: Per source, Bradley was very much open to a Heat return, but Heat was not interested in that, at this time. -via Twitter @flasportsbuzz / September 22, 2021

Marc J. Spears: Warriors are working out free agent guards Isaiah Thomas, Avery Bradley & ex-Warrior Quinn Cook among others this week, sources told @TheUndefeated. Warriors would like to sign a big man & 2 guards for camp. Workouts will include 5-on-5 games with a diverse group of free agents. -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / September 20, 2021