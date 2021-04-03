Averaging 326 yards off the tee, Patty Tavatanakit distances self from ANA field

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Amy Rogers
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. – When 25-year-old Jack Nicklaus won the 1965 Masters Tournament, he finished nine strokes clear of the field and set a new 72-hole scoring record. Afterwards, Bobby Jones, the tournament’s co-founder, marveled at the way the Golden Bear dominated Augusta National Golf Club.

"He plays a game with which I am not familiar,'' Jones famously said about Nicklaus.

The same could be said about Patty Tavatanakit’s performance this week at Mission Hills Golf Club.

The 21-year-old from Thailand has led the way since Day 1 at the ANA Inspiration, using her distance to overwhelm the golf course. The LPGA Tour rookie ranks ninth on Tour in driving distance, and this week, has averaged 326 yards off the tee. Throughout Saturday’s round, Golf Channel’s Judy Rankin marveled at the places Tavatanakit placed the golf ball. Tavatanakit is playing the course in a way that Rankin, the winner of the 1976 ANA Inspiration, has never seen before.

ANA Inspiration: Full-field scores | Full coverage

“Looking at it that way, it is kind of a different course,” Tavatanakit said, reacting to Rankin’s amazement. “I can get to some of the pins a little easier with shorter clubs. The par 4s all day, just as long as I've had is 9-iron and then 7-iron.”

Rankin wasn’t the only one left in awe. Tavatanakit’s playing competitor on Saturday, Shanshan Feng, was surprised to see how the game has evolved since she last competed on tour in 2019. Feng was wide-eyed as she watched Tavatanakit not only send her tee shots sailing past Feng’s, but also make the necessary chips and putts needed to score.

“I was actually more impressed with how accurate she was,” Feng said about the rookie. “In the past if you were a long hitter, you’d expect them to hit less fairways than we do but now, they actually hit it long, and they're accurate, and they hit greens, and they're able to get up and down, and everything is good.”

Highlights: Tavatanakit leads at ANA Inspiration

Tavatanakit took a one-stroke lead into the weekend and on moving day extended her lead to as many as six. She suffered two bogeys over the closing stretch to card a 5-under par, 67. She leads by five strokes with 18 holes to play.

And that further adds to Tavatanakit’s challenge of winning a first major title. Inbee Park, a seven-time major champion, who won last week by five strokes, says the larger Tavatanakit’s lead increases the more pressure she will feel.

“If you're leading by one or two, anything can happen in golf,” Park said. “But if you're leading by five or six and if you don't pull it off tomorrow, just don't feel that good. So, I think that's the pressure that she has to deal with tomorrow.”

But it isn’t the first time Tavatankit has opened up a large lead on a field. She won three times on the Symetra Tour in 2019. In back-to back-weeks she won by a collective 10 strokes.

This week marks her fourth appearance at the ANA Inspiration. In 2020, in her first stint as a rookie on the LPGA Tour (2020 rookies are also rookies this year), she finished T-64. Twice before she competed as an amateur, which made her more comfortable, and therefore more aggressive off the tee. Since turning professional, she’s amazed even herself at how much distance she has picked up at Mission Hills. Saturday, she hit a lob wedge into the 385-yard, par-4 first hole.

Tavatanakit looks to 'keep energy level up' for final round

“With the length that I have, some of the lines you had to take it a little different, and seeing it enough, I've hit it the furthest I've ever hit here,” Tavatanakit said about her return to Mission Hills.

Over the last three days, Tavatanakit has looked incredibly poised, calm and confident. Saturday, she allowed herself a few moments of excitement as she extended her lead at the top of the leaderboard. That, no doubt, came at the instruction of her mental coaches, Pia Nilsson and Lynn Marriott of Vision54, who have been on-site with her this week.

“There is a lot of self-awareness going on out there today,” Tavatanakit said. “I was getting excited and I know that. I acknowledged that. I did everything I can to keep it a little bit calmer, because I know I'm getting excited. Just bring that down to the normal level. Just keep on playing. I think I did that really well today.”

Tavatanakit has a chance to write history on Sunday. With 18 holes to play, Tavatankit leads by five at 14 under par. Dottie Pepper set the 72-hole record of 269 at 19 under par in 1999. In 2000, Karrie Webb won by 10 strokes at 14 under par. She also has a chance to join Ariya Jutanugarn as the only two players from Thailand, male or female, to win a major.

Just like Nicklaus’s victory in 1965, a win by Tavatanakit would signal a new era in the women’s game. She represents the all-around athlete; a player who puts a premium on her physical as well as mental fitness, has a surgical short game and a mystifying long game. Patty Tavatanakit is the whole package.

And she plays a game with which many have never seen.

Recommended Stories

  • ‘I knew Dustin Johnson when ...’: Those who saw golf star grow up marvel at his rise

    He returns this week to the scene of his greatest triumph: the Masters. The journey started at a driving range in Irmo.

  • Butch Harmon says Rory McIlroy ‘needs to go back to the basic fundamentals’

    McIlroy has employed another renowned golf guru in Pete Cowen to help him iron out the flaws in his game.

  • Rounding up the best 2021 Masters souvenirs, merch

    Check out some of the best new merchandise at the 2021 Masters.

  • Stacy Lewis shoots ‘wraparound 61’; Gabi Ruffels happy to be home at ANA

    Stacy Lewis rallied to make the ANA Inspiration cut Friday at the Dinah Shore Course and then kept the momentum going on Saturday.

  • Watch: Rickie Fowler is struggling so badly on the greens, he can’t even pull a pin out

    It's been a frustrating stretch for Rickie Fowler, who likely won't be in Augusta next week and is on pace to miss the FedEx Cup playoffs.

  • Andy North backs Bryson DeChambeau to ‘lap the field’ at Masters

    North feels the big-hitting American will get his hands on a green jacket in the future.

  • Jordan Spieth, Matt Wallace lead at 12-under after Round 3 at Valero

    In the third round of the 2021 Valero Texas Open, Jordan Spieth and Matt Wallace each carded a 5-under 67, leading the tournament by two shots at 12-under par going into Sunday.

  • The Masters opens without Tiger Woods, still recovering from accident

    Tiger Woods won't be playing the Masters this week. Here's the latest known on his condition.

  • Tsubasa Kajitani wins 2021 Augusta National Women’s Amateur in playoff

    Tsubasa Kajitani won the second Augusta National Women's Amateur Saturday in a playoff.

  • UConn's Paige Bueckers wins Naismith Trophy as national Player of the Year

    Paige Bueckers' list of accolades just keeps getting longer - perhaps, this might be her biggest.

  • Spieth tied for lead heading into Texas Open's final round

    Jordan Spieth shot a 5-under 67 on Saturday to move into a tie for the lead heading into the final round of the Valero Texas Open. Spieth and Englishman Matt Wallace are at 12 under after each player birdied their final two holes of the day. Wallace also posted a 67, and Charley Hoffman is alone in third at 10 under after shooting a 65.

  • Editorial: When will mountain lions in Los Angeles County stop being killed by cars and rat poison?

    We need to find ways to reduce the perils of fast cars and powerful rat poisons to Southern California mountain lions.

  • 5 Stocks That Cut You a Check Each Month

    If you want monthly dividends from your stock portfolio, consider these five stocks that pay investors 12 times each year.

  • The tragic story of America's only native parrot, now extinct for over 100 years

    John James Audubon's 'Carolina Parakeets.' Wikimedia CommonsIt was winter in upstate New York in 1780 in a rural town called Schoharie, home to the deeply religious Palatine Germans. Suddenly, a flock of gregarious red and green birds flew into town, seemingly upon a whirlwind. The townspeople thought the end of the world was upon them. Though the robin-sized birds left quickly, their appearance was forever imprinted on local lore. As author Benjamin Smith Barton wrote, “The more ignorant Dutch settlers were exceedingly alarmed. They imagined, in dreadful consternation, that it portended nothing less calamitous than the destruction of the world.” You and I know that the birds weren’t a precursor of mankind’s demise – but in a way, there was impending doom ahead. These birds were Carolina parakeets, America’s only native parrot. In February 1918, the last captive Carolina parakeet died, alone in a cage in the Cincinnati Zoo, the same zoo where the last captive passenger pigeon, named Martha, died four years earlier. The last “official” wild Carolina parakeet was spotted in Florida just two years later. Why did these birds go extinct? It remains a mystery. Given that parrots today are at greater risk for extinction than other major bird groups, is there anything scientists can learn from the Carolina parakeet? Unraveling parakeet mysteries Over the past six years, I’ve been collecting information about where the Carolina parakeet was observed over the last 450 years. The extinct Carolina parakeet, mounted on display at the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago. Wikimedia Commons, CC BY I spent hours upon hours reading historical documents, travel diaries and other writings, ranging from the 16th century all the way into the 1940s. I’ve often become lost in the stories surrounding these parrot observations – from the first accounts of Europeans exploring the New World, to the harrowing tales of settlers traveling the Oregon Trail in the 1800s, to grizzled egg hunters scouring the swamps of Florida in the early 1900s. I also dug through natural history museum collections, looking at what many would just see as just some old, dusty, creepy dead birds. But I see them differently: beautiful in their own way, each with a story to tell. My goal was to unravel some of the lasting mysteries about the Carolina parakeet – like where it lived. Historically, people used to determine a species range by plotting the most extreme observations of that species on a map, drawing a polygon around them and called it a day. Because of this, people long thought Carolina parakeets lived from upstate New York all the way to Colorado and down to the Texas coast. But birds are often seen in areas where they don’t normally go. For instance, the range of the snowy owl – like Hedwig of “Harry Potter” fame – doesn’t really extend all the way to Bermuda, though one was once spotted there. The historic distribution of the extinct Carolina parakeet. The green area represents new understanding of where the eastern subspecies lived. The blue is where the western subspecies lived. The red line is based on a range map for the species published in 1891. Ecology and Evolution (2017), CC BY What’s more, scientists don’t know what really drove these parakeets to extinction. Some thought it was habitat loss. Some thought it was hunting and trapping. Some thought disease. A few even thought it was competition with nonnative honey bees for tree cavities, where the parakeets would roost and nest. Thanks to the data I compiled as well as cutting-edge machine learning approaches to analyze those data, my colleagues and I were able to reconstruct the Carolina parakeets’ likely range and climate niche. It turned out to be much smaller than previously believed. Generally, their range extended from Nebraska east to Ohio, south to Louisiana and Texas. The eastern subspecies lived mostly along the southeastern coast from Alabama, through Florida and up to Virginia. We were also able to confirm the longstanding hypothesis that the parakeets in the northwest part of their range migrated southeasterly in the winter, to avoid the blistering cold of the Midwest. Why it matters In a world that faces extinction on a scale not seen in the past 65 million years, some of you may wonder: Aren’t there more important things to study? While this may seem rather minor, some scientists consider the Carolina parakeet one of the top candidates for “de-extinction.” That’s a process in which DNA is harvested from specimens and used to “resurrect” extinct species, not unlike “Jurassic Park” (but way less action and decidedly less Jeff Goldblum). If someone were to spend millions of dollars doing all of the genetic and breeding work to bring back this species, or any other, how will they figure out where to release these birds? Given the effects of climate change, it’s no longer a given that scientists could release birds exactly where they used to be and expect them to flourish. Whether or not de-extinction is a worthwhile use of conservation effort and money is another question, best answered by someone other than me. But this is just an example of one potential use of this type of research. In many ways, the history of the Carolina parakeet’s decline parallels the history of American growth over the course of the 19th century. All that prosperity came with many terrible costs. As the U.S. expanded and remade the landscape to suit its needs, many native species lost out. Today, parrots face a serious threat of extinction. Parrot diversity tends to be highest in areas around the world that are rapidly developing, much like the U.S. during the 19th century. So whatever lessons the Carolina parakeet can teach us may be crucial moving forward. I continue to study Carolina parakeets, and other recently extinct species, in the effort to hear and relate these lessons. As cliche as it is to say, those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. Read more:Will we soon see another wave of bird extinctions in the Americas?Protecting endangered species: 6 essential readsSuper-black feathers can absorb virtually every photon of light that hits them Kevin R. Burgio received funding from the National Science Foundation.

  • McKinstry hits inside-the-park homer, Dodgers beat Rox 6-5

    Zach McKinstry was robbed of a homer over the fence. So he settled for the inside-the-park variety instead.

  • Kajitani overcomes chaos to win Augusta National Women's Am

    The one image of Augusta National that stuck with Japanese teenager Tsubasa Kajitani was Tiger Woods winning the Masters two years ago. One player lost the lead with a double bogey on the 15th, one ball in the water and a three-putt. Kajitani was not immune.

  • LSU’s Ingrid Lindblad can’t figure out greens in time at Augusta National

    The sophomore hit great shots off the tee and fairway, but long putting cost her a shot at prestigious ANWA title.

  • Dave Bliss wrecked Baylor basketball 17 years ago, and still managed to find coaching jobs

    The NCAA effectively banned Dave Bliss from coaching after one of the biggest scandals in college sports, but basketball did welcome back the coach.

  • One hole costs Rose Zhang at Augusta, but she's only going to get better

    Rose Zhang may have won the Augusta National Women's Amateur, if not for one hole on Saturday.

  • 2021 McDonald's All Americans: Get to know future Michigan, Michigan State basketball stars

    Learn more about Michigan State basketball and Michigan basketball signees in an ABC special for McDonald's All Americans.