Average Run Position: Bristol to Darlington

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dan Beaver
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Last week in the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway, Martin Truex Jr. earned a perfect Driver Rating, marking the first time a racer has done so in 2021. The last time a driver earned a perfect rating was in the 2019 Brickyard 400 with Kevin Harvick, so Truex’s accomplishment should not go unappreciated.

In many ways, Truex’s third win of the season kept alive the tradition of surprise since he failed to score a top-five at Darlington in his last six starts. Given how strong Truex has been in 2021, it was not a complete surprise, however. Truex has been one of the top performers on a weekly basis. In the past 45 days, Truex made the chart below on four occasions.

The chart lists the top 25 Driver Ratings since the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway and it encompasses the last six events.

Truex also had one of the best Driver Ratings at Martinsville Speedway, which was another of the three races he won this year. His fifth-place finish at Richmond Raceway the following week also came after a solid run that provided back-to-back top-fives,


Truex is one of our examples of why we use this metric to supplement a driver’s finishing position. For the Bristol Dirt race, Truex posted a rating of 126.1, which was second on this chart. He was controlled most of the race before a deflating tire dropped him rapidly through the pack and left him 19th at the checkers.

In the past 45 days, Denny Hamlin has the second- and third-best Driver Ratings.

Hamlin’s third-place finish in the Blue Emu 500 at Martinsville and a runner-up result the next week in Richmond earned ratings of 139.8 and 138.5 respectively. In both cases, that indicated Hamlin had perhaps the strongest car in those races, but he failed to capitalize with a victory and remains one three drivers from 2020 with multiple wins still seeking their first of the season.

Hamlin was also strong at Bristol, where his 120.0 ranked third-best for the event. These races were part of a six-race, top-five streak that ended with crash damage at Talladega Superspeedway. Hamlin makes one other appearance on the chart with a 116.2 last week in Darlington.

Joey Logano’s Bristol dirt track win netted him the fourth-best Driver Rating in the past 45 days. He makes the chart twice with another strong run at Richmond during that span. Unfortunately, Logano’s efforts in most of the other races since Atlanta Motor Speedway have been forgettable and he is one of the least consistent drivers in the field.

Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson round out the top five with identical ratings of 126.8 in the Buschy McBusch 400.

Busch scored the victory in that race and gets the tiebreaker. At the time, we wondered if Busch would carry his momentum forward. The answer is a debatable ‘yes’ because he finished third last week at Darlington. His rating of 107.3 barely makes the top 25 chart below.

Larson struggled to find momentum in the past month and a half. The last time we looked at Driver Rating, Larson had the top mark of 144.8. And that remained the best Driver Rating of the season before Truex’s perfect mark at Darlington.

But after leading the field so often in the early races, Larson slipped.

Early incidents at Bristol and Talladega left him ranked outside the top 15 in Driver Rating. A generally anemic Toyota Owners 400 had us wondering about when his luck might turn around. That happened at Kansas. He finished only 19th in the event, but was challenging for the win until he bump-drafted Ryan Blaney too aggressively and nearly wrecked both cars.

Driver Rating can also confirm a racer’s strength for an event. Daniel Suarez was not highly regarded when NASCAR returned to a dirt track for the first time in 50 years. He shocked the field by posting his first, and currently only, top-10 of the year. Suarez did not luck into the fourth-place finish, however, and his 114.4 was the fourth-best mark in that race.

In total, 13 drivers are listed below with only Truex and Hamlin scoring more than two top ratings.

For the Geico 500 at Talladega, the winner Brad Keselowski is the only driver with a rating that is among the 25 best from the last six races. He avoided trouble all day and posted best rating of 117.9.

Driver Rating, Last 45 Days
Top-25

Driver

Driver
Rating

Finish

Race

Martin Truex Jr.

150.00

1

Goodyear 400

Denny Hamlin

139.80

3

Blue-Emu 500

Denny Hamlin (2)

138.50

2

Toyota Owners 400

Joey Logano

128.50

1

Food City Dirt Race

Kyle Busch

126.80

1

Buschy McBusch 400

Kyle Larson

126.80

19

Buschy McBusch 400

Martin Truex Jr. (2)

126.80

1

Blue-Emu 500

Martin Truex Jr. (3)

126.10

19

Food City Dirt Race

Martin Truex Jr. (4)

125.10

5

Toyota Owners 400

Brad Keselowski

121.70

3

Buschy McBusch 400

Joey Logano (2)

121.20

3

Toyota Owners 400

Denny Hamlin (3)

120.00

3

Food City Dirt Race

Brad Keselowski (2)

117.90

1

Geico 500

Denny Hamlin (4)

116.20

5

Goodyear 400

Ryan Blaney

114.90

11

Blue-Emu 500

Chase Elliott

114.50

2

Blue-Emu 500

Daniel Suarez

114.40

4

Food City Dirt Race

Alex Bowman

112.80

1

Toyota Owners 400

Kyle Larson (2)

112.60

2

Goodyear 400

William Byron

111.50

4

Goodyear 400

William Byron (2)

110.30

6

Food City Dirt Race

Kevin Harvick

110.20

2

Buschy McBusch 400

Christopher Bell

108.40

4

Toyota Owners 400

William Byron (3)

107.50

4

Blue-Emu 500

Kyle Busch (2)

107.30

3

Goodyear 400

BATTLING AT THE FRONT: LAPS IN THE TOP 15
‘COOKIE-CUTTER’ KINGS
STAGE PRESENCE

Recommended Stories

  • Cole Custer to run Xfinity race at COTA

    Cole Custer will run the May 22 Xfinity race at Circuit of the Americas with Rick Ware Racing to gain more track time before the Cup event.

  • NASCAR penalizes five crew chiefs for lug nut violations

    Joey Logano's crew chief, Paul Wolfe, will serve a one-race suspension.

  • Russell Westbrook is the NBA's most underappreciated player

    We have never seen a player like Russ in the NBA, why doesn’t the adulation match the effort? Why does he not receive the love other greats have?

  • NBA playoff tracker: Lakers slide into play-in tournament territory

    You ready for LeBron vs. Steph in the play-in tournament?

  • Gabe Rosado on orbital fracture injury

    Having himself dealt with an orbital fracture, boxer Gabe Rosado discusses Billy Joe Saunders’ gruesome injury against Canelo Alvarez.

  • Motor racing-Hamilton hunts down 'sitting duck' Verstappen

    (Reuters) -Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton hunted down "sitting duck" Max Verstappen to win the Spanish Grand Prix for a record-equalling fifth year in a row on Sunday and go 14 points clear at the top of the standings. The Briton's 98th victory, from his 100th pole, was his third in four races and he and Mercedes delivered a strategic masterclass after Red Bull's Verstappen, who finished second, seized the lead at the first corner. The breakthrough came when Hamilton made a second pitstop with 23 laps to go, returning on fresh tyres but some 22 seconds behind his Dutch rival.

  • Manchester City wins its fifth Premier League title behind Pep Guardiola's latest reinvention of the sport

    Manchester United's loss to Leicester on Tuesday sealed City's crown, but it was won long before that thanks to Guardiola.

  • Golf-Zalatoris talks to Matsuyama for first time since Masters

    Masters runner-up Will Zalatoris could not catch Hideki Matsuyama at Augusta National Golf Club but did track the Japanese major champion down on Tuesday ahead of this week's AT&T Byron Nelson in McKinney, Texas. Zalatoris said he bumped into Matsuyama in a parking lot at TPC Craig Ranch, where first-round action begins on Thursday, for the first time since he finished one shot back of him at the year's first major in April. "I tried to see him after the tournament was over, but he obviously had some more important things to do," Zalatoris, who was the only player with four under-par rounds at the Masters, said in his pre-tournament news conference on Tuesday.

  • Former NFL QB Colt Brennan dies at 37

    Colt Brennan, a record-breaking quarterback in college at Hawaii who had a brief pro football career, has died at the age of 37. Hawaii News Now reported that details about his passing were not immediately available, but Brennan is believed to have been at a rehabilitation facility in California at the time of his death. [more]

  • Panthers DT DaQuan Jones nails the Tim Tebow deal in a tweet

    Here's what Panthers defensive tackle DaQan Jones had to say about the deal.

  • Chiefs cut TE who wanted salary converted to Bitcoin

    The Kansas City Chiefs have cut tight end Sean Culkin, who made news last month when he announced he planned to be the first NFL player to convert his entire salary to Bitcoin. Culkin, 27, signed a reserve/future contract in February and would have received $920,000 if he made the roster as the primary backup to six-time Pro Bowl tight end Travis Kelce. The recent additions of veteran Blake Bell in free agency and former Duke tight end Noah Gray in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft apparently made Culkin expendable.

  • Famed Hawaii quarterback Colt Brennan dead at age 37

    Colt Brennan, a star quarterback at the University of Hawaii who finished third in the 2007 Heisman Trophy balloting, died early Tuesday, his father said. Brennan, who had public struggles with alcohol, died at a hospital in California, his father, Terry Brennan, told The Associated Press. “He just spent one too many times on the dark side of life, and it caught up with him,” Terry Brennan said of his son.

  • Michael Jordan: Kobe Bryant was ‘maybe even tougher than I was’

    Michael Jordan was a highly skilled basketball player. But perhaps his best trait was his competitive resolve.

  • Jordan Spieth wants to 'knock a little rust off' after getting COVID

    Jordan Spieth didn’t intend to take a month off during the middle of the season. COVID-19 changed those plans.

  • 2021 NFL schedule: How to watch Bears’ schedule release

    The full 2021 schedule for all 32 NFL teams will be released Wednesday night. Heres how to watch the release and our Bears' breakdown show.

  • Tennis-Change is coming to the rankings, it's inevitable, says Djokovic

    The last four ATP Masters 1000 events -- the most prestigious tournaments outside the Grand Slams -- have been won by players outside the 'Big Three' of Djokovic, Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer. Russian Daniil Medvedev, 25, won the ATP Finals and the Paris Masters titles last year and has already displaced Spaniard Nadal from second spot. Hubert Hurkacz, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev have won the three Masters events this year with Greek Tsitsipas the youngest of them at 22.

  • Dez Bryant perplexed by Tim Tebow's reported deal with Jaguars

    Bryant on Tebow's reported deal: "You got to be kidding me."

  • Soccer-False nine was Guardiola's secret weapon, now it's unstoppable

    Even the best players in the world have not been spared Pep Guardiola's attacking tactical innovations. "I was called up to Guardiola's office and he said he had thought about me playing as a false nine," Barcelona's Lionel Messi said last year. The game in question was in 2009, as Barcelona, en route to winning the treble under Guardiola, put on an exhilarating display of attacking football with this new system, hammering arch-rivals Real Madrid 6-2 at the Bernabeu stadium.

  • This hypothetical Washington trade for Aaron Rodgers involves Montez Sweat

    In this hypothetical swap, Washington gives up one of its best defenders and lots of draft capital for Aaron Rodgers.

  • Kenny Mayne leaving ESPN: Five other notable names who departed since last year

    Longtime anchor Kenny Mayne, who connected with fans and subjects in a novel manner through his “Mayne Event,” feature, announced he was leaving.