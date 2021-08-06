Average Rams ticket price has almost doubled since 2019

The Los Angeles Rams opened SoFi Stadium without much fanfare last year, though it’s no fault of their own. Local restrictions prevented the Rams from holding a single home game with fans in attendance, which is not how Stan Kroenke and the rest of the organization wanted to begin their tenure in the $5 billion stadium.

As one might expect, however, demand for Rams tickets this year is extremely high. The new stadium paired with the arrival of Matthew Stafford has fans dying to attend a game in Inglewood, driving up the price of tickets on the secondary market.

According to TickPick, the Rams have seen a 112% increase in ticket transactions compared to 2019, which is the last time fans were able to attend a home game; that was at the L.A. Coliseum, of course.

Additionally, the average purchase price of Rams tickets was $109.24 in 2019 and has nearly doubled to $212.16 this year, a 94% increase.

The Rams had about 30,000 fans in attendance for their open practice in June at SoFi Stadium, which shows just how badly their supporters want to see the team play in person. The building seats 70,000 people and has a capacity of up to 100,000 for larger events, so the Rams can expect huge turnouts for games this season.