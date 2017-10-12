The average postseason game so far: three hours and forty-one minutes

Last night’s ALDS game ended before midnight, but not too long before. Yesterday’s Nats-Cubs game ended before the Yankees-Indians game, but just barely, despite starting four hours earlier. Many fans east of the Mississippi have likely not even seen the Dodgers play due to late start times, but most who began to watch their playoff games likely haven’t seen them end.

Indeed, anyone who has budgeted less than three hours for any playoff game has missed at least some action this October, because not a single playoff game has finished in less time. Don’t believe me? Here are the lengths of every 2017 playoff game through last night’s Yankees-Indians Game 5:

Astros-Red Sox Game 4: 4:07

Astros-Red Sox Game 3: 3:38

Red Sox-Astros Game 2: 4:00

Red Sox-Astros Game 1: 3:26

Nationals-Cubs Game 4: 3:57

Nationals-Cubs Game 3: 3:09

Cubs-Nationals Game 2: 3:06

Cubs-Nationals Game 1: 3:02

Yankees-Indians Game 5: 3:38

Indians-Yankees Game 4: 3:47

Indians-Yankees Game 3: 3:17 (1-0 game)

Yankees-Indians Game 2: 5:08 (13 innings)

Yankees Indians Game 1: 3:26

Dodgers-Dbacks Game 3: 3:36

Dbacks-Dodgers Game 2: 3:48

Dbacks-Dodgers Game 1: 3:37

Rockies-Dbacks Wild Card: 3:54

Twins-Yankees Wild Card: 3:51

The average game time in the 2017 playoffs so far: three hours and forty-one minutes. If you take out the 13-inning game between the Yankees and Indians as an outlier, it only brings you down to three hours and thirty-six minutes.

For comparison, last October 28, Rob Arthur of FiveThirtyEight looked at the length of the 27 playoff games up through Game 2 of the World Series and found that they had averaged three hours and 24 minutes, which was the highest average for any continuous block of 27 games in the previous five years. Through 18 games, we’re poised to shatter that mark.

As everyone has noted, there are a lot of factors which go in to long games: replay reviews; longer commercial breaks in the playoffs; an increased number of pitching changes and mound visits; the tendency for max-effort pitchers, almost all of them throwing high-90s gas, to take longer and longer between pitches; and batters farting around and stepping out of the box in response. The measures Major League Baseball has attempted to institute to speed things up — mostly umpires directing batters to stand in and pitchers to pitch — are basically ignored now that the games mean more and the umps, presumably, want to let the players do what they want.