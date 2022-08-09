Average NIL $38k for Arkansas Football’s 2022 recruiting class

College Football’s NIL landscape shares the qualities of the Wild West or even the SEC West; competitive and unpredictable.

The average NIL valuation of the Arkansas 2022 recruiting class is $38,000, the seventh highest amount in the SEC. Three players in the class have six-figure deals. South Carolina leads the conference with am of $94,000. Coming from Oklahoma as a transfer, Spencer Rattler brings his $2,000,000 NIL valuation.

The Hogs’ blue chip transfers, Jaden Haselwood, and Drew Sanders combine for $265,000 in NIL valuation. Haselwood spent his first three seasons at Oklahoma. Coming out of High School, he was considered an overall top-ten player in the country.

Sanders brings his SEC experience from Alabama, seeing the field as a freshman and sophomore. He was also an All-American prospect out of high school.

Latavius Brini leads all transfers with a $141,000 NIL valuation. Brini played his college ball at Georgia, coming out of Miami as a top defensive back recruit.

Drew Sanders can bring the boom for @AlabamaFTBL. pic.twitter.com/ruyN68imGJ — SEC on CBS 🏈 (@SEConCBS) September 18, 2021

Jadon Haselwood folks. They just don’t throw out those 5-star ratings lightly. Down 13-7. 4th Q. Makes this catch with four seconds to play. Cedar Grove goes on to a 14-13 win for the GHSA Class 3A state title. pic.twitter.com/3FLG528EcD — Jeff Sentell (@jeffsentell) December 11, 2018

