Average NIL $38k for Arkansas Football’s 2022 recruiting class

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kendall Hilton
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Arkansas Razorbacks
    Arkansas Razorbacks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

College Football’s NIL landscape shares the qualities of the Wild West or even the SEC West; competitive and unpredictable.

The average NIL valuation of the Arkansas 2022 recruiting class is $38,000, the seventh highest amount in the SEC. Three players in the class have six-figure deals. South Carolina leads the conference with am of $94,000. Coming from Oklahoma as a transfer, Spencer Rattler brings his $2,000,000 NIL valuation.

The Hogs’ blue chip transfers, Jaden Haselwood, and Drew Sanders combine for $265,000 in NIL valuation. Haselwood spent his first three seasons at Oklahoma. Coming out of High School, he was considered an overall top-ten player in the country.

Sanders brings his SEC experience from Alabama, seeing the field as a freshman and sophomore. He was also an All-American prospect out of high school.

Latavius Brini leads all transfers with a $141,000 NIL valuation. Brini played his college ball at Georgia, coming out of Miami as a top defensive back recruit.

List

Arkansas football depth chart: KJ Jefferson ready to lead in year two

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire

Recommended Stories