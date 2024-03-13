Average American spends over $2,500 a year eating out

Two in three Americans (67%) feel guilty when dining out, according to a new poll. A recent survey of 2,000 American adults revealed that tighter budgets have made eating out less enjoyable than before, with almost a quarter (23%) reporting the simple act of spending money on a meal out is stressful and 44% saying the guilt is a result of both the act of spending and the amount spent. Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of The Habit Burger, the research found that Americans are getting creative to make the most of their money when choosing outside food options, from kids’ menu hacks to customizations and ordering off of secret menus. In fact, three-fourths of Americans believe adults should be allowed to order from the kids’ menu (77%).