What’s the average age of Masters winners at Augusta National?
Much has been made over the decades that there have been only three players to win the Masters in their first attempts: Horton Smith winning the first playing of the event in 1934, Gene Sarazen in 1935 and Fuzzy Zoeller in 1979.
Clearly, experience matters at Augusta National Golf Club. But how much is the right amount of experience? Let’s take a look at the average age of the winners for some insight.
In the 83 playings of the Masters, the average age of the winner has been 32 years – 32.2 to be precise.
Despite some wild swings in age in recent years – Jordan Spieth was 21 years old when he won in 2015, and Tiger Woods was 43 when he won in 2019 – the average age of winners in the past 10 years also is 32 years – 32.1 to be precise.
Going back 20 years, the average age of winners was 31.8 years.
Clearly, 32 is a good number – as well as being the mean, it’s also the median age for winners. But it’s worth noting that only two winners in the past 20 years have been 32: Mike Weir in 2003 and Adam Scott in 2013.
Over those 20 years, eight winners were in their 20s: Woods in 2001, 2002 and 2005; Trevor Immelman in 2008; Charl Schwartzel in 2011; Spieth in 2015; Danny Willett in 2016; and Patrick Reed in 2018.
Tiger Woods after winning the 2019 Masters at age 43 (Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports)
Over those 20 years, only Woods was in his 40s when he won, in 2019.
That leaves 11 winners in their 30s: Vijay Singh in 2000; Weir in 2003; Phil Mickelson in 2004, 2006 and 2010; Zach Johnson in 2007; Angel Cabrera in 2009; Bubba Watson in 2012 and 2014; Scott in 2013; and Sergio Garcia in 2017.
And it’s worth noting that in the past 20 years the records for oldest and youngest winners in Masters history have held: Jack Nicklaus was 46 when he won in 1986, and Woods was 21 when broke through in 1997.
All this begs the question: Who has age on their side this year?
Rory McIlroy at the 2019 Masters (Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports)
Using the top 10 of the Official World Golf Ranking to winnow down the list of contenders, Rory McIlroy is the closest to that magic age of 32. The fifth-ranked player in the world and the winner of four previous major championships – who is trying to lock up the career Grand Slam at Augusta National this year – is 31 years old.
Again looking at the top 10 in the OWGR, the next closest to the average winners’ age of 32 are Webb Simpson at 35 and Tyrrell Hatton at 29.
It’s also worth noting that recent majors slayer Brooks Koepka, who has won four majors since 2017, is 30 years old. He is currently ranked No. 12 in the world after missing several months rehabbing injuries.
None of the top 10 in the world are in their 40s. The trend is younger for the top players, with seven of the top 10 in their 20s: No. 2 Jon Rahm at 25 (his 26th birthday was Nov. 10), No. 3 Justin Thomas at 27, No. 4 Collin Morikawa at 23, No. 6 Bryson DeChambeau at 27, No. 8 Xander Schauffele at 27, No. 9 Hatton at 29 and No. 10 Patrick Cantlay at 28.
Collin Morikawa was 23 years old when he won the 2020 PGA Championship. (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)
In keeping with that trend of young players in majors, Morikawa won the PGA Championship in August at age 23, and Bryson DeChambeau won this year’s U.S. Open just days after his 27th birthday. Morikawa will play his first Masters this year, while DeChambeau has played it three times with a best finish of T-21 in 2016.
With all that said, here are the ages of all Masters winners, with information from Masters.com:
Year
Winner
Age
1934
Horton Smith
25
1935
Gene Sarazen
33
1936
Horton Smith
27
1937
Byron Nelson
25
1938
Henry Picard
30
1939
Ralph Guldahl
27
1940
Jimmy Demaret
29
1941
Craig Wood
39
1942
Byron Nelson
30
1946
Herman Keiser
31
1947
Jimmy Demaret
36
1948
Claude Harmon
31
1949
Sam Snead
36
1950
Jimmy Demaret
39
1951
Ben Hogan
38
1952
Sam Snead
39
1953
Ben Hogan
40
1954
Sam Snead
41
1955
Cary Middlecoff
34
1956
Jack Burke
33
1957
Doug Ford
34
1958
Arnold Palmer
28
1959
Art Wall
35
1960
Arnold Palmer
30
1961
Gary Player
25
1962
Arnold Palmer
32
1963
Jack Nicklaus
23
1964
Arnold Palmer
34
1965
Jack Nicklaus
25
1966
Jack Nicklaus
26
1967
Gay Brewer
35
1968
Bob Goalby
39
1969
George Archer
29
1970
Billy Casper
38
1971
Charles Coody
33
1972
Jack Nicklaus
32
1973
Tommy Aaron
36
1974
Gary Player
38
1975
Jack Nicklaus
35
1976
Raymond Floyd
33
1977
Tom Watson
27
1978
Gary Player
42
1979
Fuzzy Zoeller
27
1980
Seve Ballesteros
23
1981
Tom Watson
31
1982
Craig Stadler
28
1983
Seve Ballesteros
26
1984
Ben Crenshaw
32
1985
Bernhard Langer
27
1986
Jack Nicklaus
46
1987
Larry Mize
28
1988
Sandy Lyle
30
1989
Nick Faldo
31
1990
Nick Faldo
32
1991
Ian Woosnam
33
1992
Fred Couples
32
1993
Bernhard Langer
35
1994
Jose Maria Olazabal
28
1995
Ben Crenshaw
43
1996
Nick Faldo
38
1997
Tiger Woods
21
1998
Mark O’Meara
41
1999
Jose Maria Olazabal
33
2000
Vijay Singh
37
2001
Tiger Woods
25
2002
Tiger Woods
26
2003
Mike Weir
32
2004
Phil Mickelson
33
2005
Tiger Woods
29
2006
Phil Mickelson
35
2007
Zach Johnson
31
2008
Trevor Immelman
28
2009
Angel Cabrera
39
2010
Phil Mickelson
39
2011
Charl Schwartzel
26
2012
Bubba Watson
33
2013
Adam Scott
32
2014
Bubba Watson
35
2015
Jordan Spieth
21
2016
Danny Willett
28
2017
Sergio Garcia
37
2018
Patrick Reed
27
2019
Tiger Woods
43