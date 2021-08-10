Avenue5 Residential Appoints Tammy Villarinho as Senior Vice President of its Southern California Multifamily Portfolio

Villarinho to Optimize Asset Performance for Multifamily Assets in Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, and the Inland Empire

Seattle, WA, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avenue5 Residential, a multifamily property management services firm, announces that Tammy Villarinho has been appointed senior vice president of operations over its Southern California portfolio. In this brand-new role for Avenue5, Villarinho will support a regional leadership team of vice presidents and regional managers overseeing performance for more than 30 multifamily assets and 7,000 units in greater Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, and the Inland Empire. Additionally, Villarinho will partner with clients to explore portfolio expansion and property revenue generation opportunities throughout the area.

“Tammy brings a substantial track record of optimizing operational strategies, building and retaining top-performing teams, and delivering on client performance expectations, even in the context of rapidly shifting market conditions,” affirmed Lisa Ellis, division president at Avenue5. “Her expertise will play an essential role in accelerating growth for our clients with business interests in Southern California."

Villarinho began her multifamily career in 1994 and has overseen performance for all property types in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, and San Diego Counties. She has experience in partnering with multifamily owners to develop and enhance operational strategies, completing detailed income projections, optimizing rents and occupancy as well as NOI, positioning assets for maximum performance, conducting thorough market analyses, underwriting, and coaching associates. Prior to joining Avenue5, Villarinho held portfolio leadership roles at companies including Greystar, Alliance Residential, The Irvine Company, Waypoint Homes, and Equity Residential. She holds a California real estate license, a certified property manager (CPM) designation, and a C3P tax credit certification.

“Southern California continues to be a core investment market for the diverse base of multifamily property owners that Avenue5 serves,” stated COO Steve Davis. “In the coming years, we look forward to leveraging Tammy’s extensive multifamily network, in-depth market knowledge, and deal-sourcing expertise to fortify our clients’ positions in the market.”

About Avenue5 Residential

Avenue5, a multifamily and single-family property management services firm, oversees more than 400 properties and 80,000 units in 13 states and Washington, DC. The company is headquartered in Seattle, and has offices in Orange County, Phoenix, Portland, Salt Lake City, Spokane, and greater Washington, DC. In addition, Avenue5’s local experts are based in key markets including Northern California, Los Angeles, San Diego, Reno, Las Vegas, Colorado Springs, Denver, Austin, San Antonio, Dallas, Houston, Baltimore, and Charlotte. Avenue5 employs more than 2,000 associates nationwide. www.avenue5.com

