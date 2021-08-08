Avatar's Stephen Lang "was weeping" after reading final script

Photo credit: 20th Century Fox

Avatar antagonist Stephen Lang was left "weeping" after sitting down to read the fifth movie's script.

For someone who fans will recognise as the formidable Colonel Miles Quaritch, that's quite a statement, but the actor himself revealed this insight in a recent interview with Collider.

"When I finished the last script, I was weeping," Lang admitted. "I just thought it was so beautiful. Yeah, the final script because he's [co-writer/director James Cameron] telling a great, great story, an original story, a beautiful, beautiful story, and I was just incredibly moved by it.

"I hope and I trust and believe that audiences will be, too, because one of the things that he does really, really well is he moves it from the page to the stage in a way that that is very literal. You know what I mean?

"You really see it. What you read is what you get from him, I think, and more."

While the Don't Breathe actor couldn't tease any storyline specifics, he did manage to wax lyrical on Cameron's filmmaking ingenuity.

"He's definitely pushing it big time on this one. I'm not giving away any trade secrets to say that, but I remember working on a sequence with him, there was an issue of scale going on. That's all I'll say. And it was defeating. It took and brought everything to kind of a halt.

"There was a problem that no one else recognised except him at the moment. So he had to come up with a solution. Anyway, we basically shut down or started working on something else. The next day, he came to me kind of really excited and said: 'I figured out the algorithm to do this,'" recalled Lang.

"He [unveiled] this algorithm and I'm looking at him thinking: 'What the hell are you talking about? I have no idea what you're talking about.' But he did. He created a problem ... there was a problem because he wanted a scene, something to happen, and then he solved it. He's been doing that for his entire career. And it's pretty cool, pretty amazing."

Avatar 2 is currently slated for a December 16, 2022 release, whilst its three sequels should arrive on December 20, 2024, December 18, 2026 and December 22, 2028.

