The NHL Department of Player Safety announced Thursday morning that Colorado Avalanche defenseman Samuel Girard has been fined $1,957.89, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for boarding Blackhawks winger Alex DeBrincat.

Girard's hit on DeBrincat came at the 13:47 mark of the third period in Wednesday's game and went unpenalized, which didn't sit well with the Blackhawks.

"I didn't like it, I thought it was boarding," head coach Jeremy Colliton said following the 4-1 loss to the Avalanche. "It was late and he was in a dangerous spot. Seems like a boarding call to me."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Erik Gustafsson was slapped with a roughing penalty for going after Girard after the whistle to stick up for his teammate.

"Well what I saw, kind of a late hit," Gustafsson said. "I felt like they blew the whistle and then he hit him after. That's what I saw and that's why I stepped in."

The Blackhawks and Avalanche will square off for the final time this season on Saturday in Colorado. The money from Girard's fine goes to the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund.

Attention Dish and Sling customers! You have lost your Blackhawks games on NBC Sports Chicago. To switch providers, visit mysportschicago.com.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Blackhawks easily on your device.

Avalanche's Samuel Girard fined for boarding Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago