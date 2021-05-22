Avalanche's Nazem Kadri suspended 8 games by NHL

Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri was suspended eight games by the NHL's Department of Player Safety regarding an illegal check to the head of St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk.

Kadri had a hearing with league officials Friday and was scratched from Game 3 of the best-of-seven, first-round playoff series. The Avalanche entered the contest with a 2-0 series lead.

The NHL announced its suspension hours after an in-person hearing with Kadri was held via Zoom. A player is offered an in-person hearing if the infraction might require a suspension of six games or more.

Kadri, 30, drew his third suspension in four years during the first round of the playoffs. The then-Toronto Maple Leafs forward was banned three games after a high hit on Boston forward Tommy Wingels in 2018 and suspended for the remainder of the opening round following a cross-check to the head of Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk in Game 2 of their series.

Several members of the Blues were adamant that Kadri should be suspended for an illegal hit that knocked Faulk out of Wednesday's 6-3 loss to Colorado in Game 2 of their playoff series. Kadri hit Faulk in the head early in the third period, resulting in a major and a match penalty for Kadri.

That wasn't enough for Blues captain Ryan O'Reilly.

"That's a very dangerous hit. It's gotta be a suspension," O'Reilly said. "He's a repeat offender. It's completely uncalled for."

"The guy can't control himself," St. Louis center Brayden Schenn added.

Blues coach Craig Berube told reporters on Friday afternoon that Faulk and fellow defenseman Robert Bortuzzo would not play in Game 3.

Bortuzzo was injured after receiving a high elbow from Avalanche forward Tyson Jost during the second period of Wednesday's contest. He did not return for the third period.

--Field Level Media