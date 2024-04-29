Avalanche try to clinch series win over the Jets

Colorado Avalanche (50-25-7, third in the Central Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (52-24-6, second in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Avalanche -119, Jets +100; over/under is 6.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Avalanche lead series 3-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche look to clinch the first round of the NHL Playoffs over the Winnipeg Jets in game five. The teams meet Sunday for the eighth time this season. The Avalanche won the last matchup 5-1. Valeri Nichushkin scored three goals in the victory.

Winnipeg has a 21-8-1 record in Central Division play and a 52-24-6 record overall. The Jets have gone 16-5-5 in games decided by one goal.

Colorado has gone 50-25-7 overall with a 19-9-2 record in Central Division play. The Avalanche have gone 50-9-4 in games they score at least three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joshua Morrissey has 10 goals and 59 assists for the Jets. Mark Scheifele has four goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Nathan MacKinnon has 51 goals and 89 assists for the Avalanche. Nichushkin has eight goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 7-3-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Avalanche: 5-4-1, averaging 4.1 goals, seven assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Jets: Morgan Barron: day to day (lower body), Brenden Dillon: day to day (upper-body).

Avalanche: Jonathan Drouin: out (lower-body), Gabriel Landeskog: out for season (knee), Logan O'Connor: out for season (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.