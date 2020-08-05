Avalanche-Stars stream: NHL Return to Play round-robin game

NBCSN’s coverage of the NHL’s Return to Play continues with Wednesday’s round-robin matchup between the Avalanche and Stars. Live look-in coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Avalanche-Stars stream on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Colorado Avalanche (1-0-0, 2 points)

Vegas Golden Knights (1-0-0, 2 points)

St. Louis Blues (0-1-0, 0 points)

Dallas Stars (0-1-0, 0 points)

Scenarios based on Wednesday result

Dallas can finish no better than second (Colorado and Vegas each have two points and because of their remaining matchup, one of them will get to four points. Dallas maxes out at four points and will lose any tiebreaker)

Avalanche win in regulation

• DAL can finish no better than third.

• Other three teams can still finish with No. 1 seed, but Colorado controls its own outcome and would earn the No. 1 seed by beating Vegas.

Stars win in regulation

• Second is still the best Dallas can do.

• All other teams can still finish with No. 1 seed.

Avalanche win in OT/SO

• DAL can still finish second.

• But would need St. Louis to beat Vegas in regulation on Thursday

• Other three teams can still finish first, but Colorado controls its own outcome and would earn the No.1 seed by beating Vegas.

Stars win in OT/SO

• Second is still the best Dallas can do.

• All other teams can still finish with No. 1 seed.

WHAT: Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars

WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton

WHEN: Wednesday, August 5, 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN (live look-in)

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Avalanche-Stars live look-in stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

Western Conference round-robin schedule

Sunday, Aug. 2: Avalanche 2, Blues 1 (recap)

Monday, Aug. 3: Golden Knights 4, Stars 3 (recap)

Wednesday, Aug. 5: Avalanche vs. Stars, 6:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (live look-in stream)

Thursday, Aug. 6: Golden Knights vs. Blues, 6:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN

Saturday, Aug. 8: Golden Knights vs. Avalanche, TBD

Sunday, Aug. 9: Stars vs. Blues, TBD

