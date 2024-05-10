Avalanche and Stars square off with series tied 1-1

Dallas Stars (52-21-9, first in the Central Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (50-25-7, third in the Central Division)

Denver; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Avalanche -129, Stars +109; over/under is 6.5

NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche and the Dallas Stars are in a 1-1 series tie in the second round of the NHL Playoffs. The teams meet Thursday for the seventh time this season. The Stars won the last meeting 5-3. Miro Heiskanen scored two goals in the win.

Colorado has a 50-25-7 record overall and a 21-10-2 record in Central Division games. The Avalanche have a 31-7-0 record in games they score one or more power-play goals.

Dallas is 52-21-9 overall with an 18-7-3 record against the Central Division. The Stars have gone 50-9-6 when scoring at least three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nathan MacKinnon has 51 goals and 89 assists for the Avalanche. Valeri Nichushkin has 11 goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Joe Pavelski has 27 goals and 40 assists for the Stars. Wyatt Johnston has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 6-3-1, averaging 4.3 goals, 7.2 assists, four penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Stars: 6-3-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.1 assists, 2.3 penalties and 4.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Devon Toews: day to day (undisclosed), Jonathan Drouin: out (lower-body), Gabriel Landeskog: out for season (knee), Logan O'Connor: out for season (hip), Joel Kiviranta: day to day (lower body).

Stars: Jani Hakanpaa: day to day (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.