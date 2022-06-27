Avalanche give Stan Kroenke his 3rd championship since February

We’re only halfway through 2022, but Stan Kroenke is already among the biggest winners of the year so far. Most fans know he’s the owner of the Los Angeles Rams, but his company, Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, also owns several other sports franchises.

In the last four and a half months, Kroenke’s teams have won three championships. The Rams won the Super Bowl in February, the Colorado Mammoth won the National Lacrosse League Cup, and on Sunday night, the Colorado Avalanche won the Stanley Cup.

That’s three titles for Kroenke’s teams since February, an incredible stretch for the billionaire businessman.

In the last 135 days, owner Stan Kroenke has won three rings: NFL — Los Angeles Rams NLL — Colorado Mammoth NHL — Colorado Avalanche pic.twitter.com/WTWbSSFFz9 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 27, 2022

In addition to those three teams, Kroenke also owns Arsenal FC, the Denver Nuggets and the Colorado Rapids, among others. The Nuggets can’t add to Kroenke’s collection in 2022, but the Rapids have a shot – despite sitting 10th in the MLS’ Western Conference standings 16 games into the season.

