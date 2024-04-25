Avalanche, Jets square off with series tied 1-1

Winnipeg Jets (52-24-6, second in the Central Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (50-25-7, third in the Central Division)

Denver; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Avalanche -171, Jets +143; over/under is 6.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche and the Winnipeg Jets are in a 1-1 series tie in the first round of the NHL Playoffs. The teams meet Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Avalanche won the last meeting 5-2.

Colorado has a 17-9-2 record in Central Division games and a 50-25-7 record overall. The Avalanche have gone 31-7-0 in games they score at least one power-play goal.

Winnipeg is 52-24-6 overall and 21-6-1 against the Central Division. The Jets are 16-5-5 in games decided by a single goal.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikko Rantanen has 42 goals and 62 assists for the Avalanche. Nathan MacKinnon has five goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games.

Mark Scheifele has 25 goals and 47 assists for the Jets. Kyle Connor has scored six goals and added nine assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 4-5-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game.

Jets: 9-1-0, averaging 4.4 goals, 7.4 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Justus Annunen: day to day (illness), Samuel Girard: day to day (head), Jonathan Drouin: out (lower-body), Gabriel Landeskog: out for season (knee), Logan O'Connor: out for season (hip).

Jets: Morgan Barron: day to day (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.