Avalanche-Golden Knights stream – Game 2 on NBCSN

Game 1 between the Avalanche and Golden Knights saw eight goals — seven by one team — and a feisty end to the game which resulted in a suspension. Colorado trounced Robin Lehner and Vegas 7-1 on Sunday, and Ryan Reaves was suspended two games for his actions during a scrum with Ryan Graves in the third period.

For the Golden Knights, Game 2 is just a matter of resetting ad going again, hoping to head back home with a split.

“We looked at it and what didn’t work for us, and there were a lot of things that didn’t work for us,” said Vegas head coach Peter DeBoer. “As a group, we didn’t do enough things well enough for long enough in order to deserve to win. It’s pretty easy to recognize that. We got what we deserved. I know we’ll bounce back.”

The Avalanche know they won’t win this series with 7-1 scores every game. Vegas was right there with them in the Presidents’ Trophy race during the regular season and there’s a long way to go before this series is over.

“It’s a race to four [victories],” said Avs head coach Jared Bednar. “That’s one, and it’s great, and we loved the way our team played and now our mission is to follow that up with a very similar game to the one we played.”

WHAT: Vegas Golden Knights at Colorado Avalanche

WHERE: Ball Arena

WHEN: Wednesday, June 2, 10 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Eddie Olczyk, Brian Boucher

AVALANCHE VS. GOLDEN KNIGHTS (COL leads 1-0) – series livestream link

Game 1: Avalanche 7, Golden Knights 1

Game 2: Wed. June 2: Golden Knights at Avalanche, 10 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

Game 3: Fri. June 4: Avalanche at Golden Knights, 10 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

Game 4: Sun. June 6: Avalanche at Golden Knights, 8:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

*Game 5: Tues. June 8: Golden Knights at Avalanche TBD

*Game 6: Thurs. June 10: Avalanche at Golden Knights TBD

*Game 7: Sat. June 12: Golden Knights at Avalanche TBD

