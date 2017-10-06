Avalanche, Devils aim to alter fortunes at other's expense

The New Jersey Devils and Colorado Avalanche combined for only 118 points last season, or the same amount of the Presidents' Trophy-winning Washington Capitals.

On Saturday afternoon at the Prudential Center, the Devils host the Avalanche (1-0-0) as both teams seek to distance themselves from last season.

Colorado already took a step in that direction, defeating the New York Rangers, 4-2, on Thursday night. After finishing last in the league with 22 wins and 48 points in 2016-17, the Avalanche skated into Madison Square Garden and never trailed en-route to a season-opening road victory.

Goaltender Semyon Varlamov, who had hip and groin surgeries that limited him to just 24 appearances last year, turned in a stellar performance Thursday with 37 saves. He stopped all 14 shots in third period when the Rangers turned up the heat while chasing a one-goal deficit.

"I liked a lot of the things we did, but I think our puck decisions cost us a lot of scoring chances against, but (Varlamov) was outstanding," Colorado coach Jared Bednar told reporters after the win. "That's what we are hoping he can be, but we don't want to get into a game where we are relying on him like that every night."

After allowing a league-high 276 goals last season, while scoring a league-low 166, it is clear Colorado needs to be far better at both ends of the rink while icing largely the same lineup this year. On Thursday, the Avalanche complemented Varlamov's sharp play with an opportunistic offense.

Ironically, Matt Duchene, the subject of trade rumors for much of the past year, scored Colorado's first goal of the season Thursday. He later added an assist on Gabriel Landeskog's empty-net goal.

Though he wouldn't discuss still being on the Avalanche roster Thursday, Duchene said, "Last year is still lingering in our minds. At the same time, we want to kind of spit it out. We're anxious to do what we can do."