An Avalanche of a Deal

The Monday Dose looks at the three-way deal between Ottawa, Nashville and Colorado as well as some sparkling performances on the ice

The big news of the day came early in the evening on the East Coast when it was announced that Matt Duchene had been dealt from the Colorado Avalanche.

That Duchene was traded was no surprise. It was a bit of a surprise that it happened during an Avalanche game and Duchene had to be taken off the bench, but otherwise it was a matter of time until he was gone.

That Kyle Turris was dealt to Nashville was a shock. He quickly inked a six-year/$36 million extension so he is not going anywhere next season and it gives the Predators two very good centers in Turris and Ryan Johansen.

What the Avs got was a nice collection of prospects and draft picks. The prize right now is defenseman Samuel Girard, a 19-year-old with plenty of offensive upside who actually made the Predators out of training camp and was still with the team at the time of the trade. The Avs will have to decide whether or not to keep him or send him back to junior but they likely don’t have to make a decision for a couple of weeks as he has only played five games and will not burn a year of his entry level deal unless he plays in 10 games. He has had 74 and 75 point seasons with Shawinigan of the QMJHL over the last two seasons.

Shane Bowers was taken 28th overall in the 2017 Draft and he has a lot of upside. He currently is at Boston University where he has four goals and six points in 10 games as a freshman. The Avs don’t have to rush him.

Vladislav Kamenev was taken in the second round of the 2014 Draft and has eight points in nine games this season with Milwaukee of the AHL. He is another prospect and plays the game with some sandpaper as he has 25 penalty minutes already after 59 minutes in 70 games last season.

In addition the Avalanche get Ottawa’s first pick in 2018 although it is top-ten protected, as well as the Sens third pick in 2019. They get the Predators second round pick this season. As well they get some extra depth in net with Andrew Hammond. All he is is depth but every team needs it.