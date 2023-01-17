Avalanche danger is considerate in Colorado's backcountry
Joey Thompson with the Colorado Mountain School discusses avalanche danger and safety.
Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could be on his way out of town this offseason. Which NFL city would be fastest to open its arms to him? Lets take a look.
Brett Maher of the Dallas Cowboys has a rough first half, missing three PATs. Peyton Manning and Pat McAfee respond.
From time to time, even GOATs get dirty. After a third-quarter turnover during Monday night’s loss to the Cowboys, Tom Brady‘s effort to make a tackle include a sliding attempt to trip the ball carrier. It wasn’t flagged. It also wasn’t mentioned during the broadcast. Social media saw it, and reacted. As it should. It’s [more]
Cincinnati’s 98-yard, game-winning fumble return wouldn’t have been as fun with those guys breaking it down.
Several teams that missed the playoffs made changes to their coaching staff last week, but there’s been no word of any changes out of Pittsburgh. Mark Kaboly of TheAthletic.com reports that any coaching moves with the Steelers are on hold for the time being. The reason why things are on hold is that head coach [more]
Tom Brady got away with what should have been an obvious penalty in the Bucs' blowout loss.
We predicted (and saw) some upsets in the Wild Card games of the NFL playoffs. We're predicting one huge upset in the Divisional Playoff games.
Kentucky basketball player makes classy gesture; Tom Izzo rings up John Calipari; Cincinnati Bengals concerns and more notes.
Tom Brady's illustrious NFL career has reached a new crossroads. Will the GOAT continue his career? Nate Davis looks at his options.
The Bengals authored a 14-point swing by punching the ball away from Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley and returning it 98 yards for a touchdown. Along the way, linebacker Markus Bailey got away with shoving Ravens tight end Mark Andrews in the back. Andrews, trying his damnedest to duplicate the exploits of DK Metcalf chasing down [more]
Brady slid feet-first toward Hooker's legs during a fumble return.
NFL Expert Picks and Predictions for Divisional Round weekend Jacksonville at Kansas City, New York at Philadelphia, Cincinnati at Buffalo, Dallas at San Francisco
Bruce Arians supposedly was doing Todd Bowles a favor. As favors go, this one wasn’t very favorable. Arian, as the official story goes, decided to step down 17 days after Tom Brady‘s 40-day retirement, not at the direct or indirect behest of Brady but in order to do Todd Bowles a favor. “With the organization [more]
As Brock Purdy continues his shocking surge in leading the 49ers through the playoffs, here's what the NFL media are saying about the former ISU QB.
New Chicago Bears President Kevin Warren wasted no time in talking about his thoughts for the team's potential new stadium in Arlington Heights.
LeBron James reunited with Jabari Smith Sr. on the court after the Lakers' win.
Pete Carroll didn't mince words when asked about the difference between the 49ers and Seahawks.
Football is a humbling sport. 49ers tight end George Kittle told NBC Sports' Peter King how Brock Purdy's college struggles helped the rookie quarterback develop.
Steph Curry and the Warriors gifted President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris their own personalized Warriors jerseys during their visit to the White House on Tuesday.
The NFL announced the referee assignments for all four divisional playoff games, and Chiefs fans were relieved to avoid one official.