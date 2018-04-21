Avalanche broadcaster goes wild, delivers bizarre goal call

The Avalanche celebrate after scoring the go-ahead goal late in the third period. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

Despite being down 1-0 with under five minutes to play, the Colorado Avalanche battled back to save their season with a 2-1 win over the Predators in Game 5.

Avs hockey fans everywhere rejoiced when Sven Andrighetto scored the game-winning goal with 1:28 left in the third period, but nobody as much as Colorado radio broadcaster Mike Moser who absolutely lost his mind.





“Three big ol’ cow hearts, two pancreases, and five stomachs — guts all over the place” is an interesting way to describe a hockey team’s performance. How many times in the history of this beautiful game has a broadcaster listed off cow organs on a call? Gotta be a first, right?

Moser and the rest of the Avalanche faithful will need more gutsy efforts like Friday’s if the team wants to make it past the first round. One can only imagine what he has in store if they do.