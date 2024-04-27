Avalanche bring 2-1 lead into game 4 against the Jets

Winnipeg Jets (52-24-6, second in the Central Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (50-25-7, third in the Central Division)

Denver; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Avalanche -163, Jets +138; over/under is 6.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Avalanche lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Winnipeg Jets in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 2-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Friday for the seventh time this season. The Avalanche won the last meeting 6-2.

Colorado is 50-25-7 overall with an 18-9-2 record against the Central Division. The Avalanche have a +50 scoring differential, with 302 total goals scored and 252 conceded.

Winnipeg is 52-24-6 overall and 21-7-1 against the Central Division. The Jets have a +61 scoring differential, with 259 total goals scored and 198 given up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Valeri Nichushkin has scored 28 goals with 25 assists for the Avalanche. Nathan MacKinnon has six goals and 12 assists over the last 10 games.

Kyle Connor has 34 goals and 27 assists for the Jets. Joshua Morrissey has three goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 5-4-1, averaging 4.1 goals, 7.1 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

Jets: 8-2-0, averaging 4.2 goals, seven assists, 3.5 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Samuel Girard: day to day (concussion), Jonathan Drouin: out (lower-body), Gabriel Landeskog: out for season (knee), Logan O'Connor: out for season (hip).

Jets: Morgan Barron: day to day (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.