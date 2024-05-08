Avalanche bring 1-0 lead into game 2 against the Stars

Colorado Avalanche (50-25-7, third in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (52-21-9, first in the Central Division)

Dallas; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Stars -131, Avalanche +110; over/under is 6.5

NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Avalanche lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche visit the Dallas Stars in the second round of the NHL Playoffs with a 1-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Avalanche won 4-3 in overtime in the previous matchup.

Dallas has a 52-21-9 record overall and a 17-7-3 record in Central Division games. The Stars have given up 232 goals while scoring 294 for a +62 scoring differential.

Colorado has a 21-9-2 record in Central Division play and a 50-25-7 record overall. The Avalanche have a 20-10-2 record in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roope Hintz has scored 30 goals with 35 assists for the Stars. Wyatt Johnston has five goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Nathan MacKinnon has scored 51 goals with 89 assists for the Avalanche. Cale Makar has five goals and 13 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 6-3-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.8 assists, 2.2 penalties and 4.4 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

Avalanche: 7-2-1, averaging 4.5 goals, 7.6 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: Jani Hakanpaa: day to day (lower body), Mason Marchment: day to day (undisclosed).

Avalanche: Jonathan Drouin: out (lower-body), Gabriel Landeskog: out for season (knee), Logan O'Connor: out for season (hip), Joel Kiviranta: day to day (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.