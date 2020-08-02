Avalanche-Blues stream: NHL Return to Play round-robin game

NBCSN’s coverage of the NHL’s Return to Play continues with Sunday’s round-robin matchup between the Avalanche and Blues. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Avalanche-Blues stream on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

This round-robin matchup features the top two teams in the Western Conference. When the regular season was paused in March, the Blues led the Central Division (and entire conference) with 94 points through 71 games. They have led the West since the morning of Dec. 15 and became the first defending champion to finish the following regular season atop their conference since the 2000-01 Devils.

When the puck drops for this game on Sunday, it will have been 417 days since the Blues became Stanley Cup champions on June 12, 2019 in Boston. St. Louis will look to build on their first-ever title and become the first team to repeat as champions since the Penguins did so in 2016 and 2017.

Just over three years ago, the Avalanche finished last in the NHL in Jared Bednar’s first season in charge. But now they are set to make their third straight playoff appearance and boast one of the league’s most talented rosters, which includes Hart Trophy finalist Nathan MacKinnon and Calder Trophy finalist Cale Makar among many other pieces.

The defending champs will benefit from the return of their superstar forward Vladimir Tarasenko. The 28-year-old underwent left shoulder surgery in late October and was on pace to return for the playoffs even before the season was paused. He played just 10 games this season.

WHAT: Colorado Avalanche vs. St. Louis Blues

WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton

WHEN: Sunday, August 2, 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Eddie Olczyk, Pierre McGuire

LIVE STREAM:

Western Conference round-robin schedule

Sunday, Aug. 2: Blues vs. Avalanche, 6:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (Livestream)

Monday, Aug. 3: Stars vs. Golden Knights, 6:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN

Wednesday, Aug. 5: Avalanche vs. Stars, 6:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN

Thursday, Aug. 6: Golden Knights vs. Blues, TBD

Saturday, Aug. 8: Golden Knights vs. Avalanche, TBD

Sunday, Aug. 9: Stars vs. Blues, TBD

You can watch all the NHL playoff streams on the NBC Sports app.

