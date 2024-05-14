Avalanche Alumni Weekend is coming to Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — I hope you’ve been paying attention to this year’s Stanley Cup Playoffs because they have been absolutely awesome.

The Colorado Avalanche will look to tie their series with the Dallas Star tonight and bring back the Cup to Colorado.

But Here on this side of the mountains in the Grand Valley, this great sport has grown exponentially over the last year.

“The growth of hockey here in the valley has blown my expectations way out,” said Grand Junction Hockey Club Director Jackson Wilson, who’s been helping hockey grow in the valley for over three years.

“If you would have told me we would potentially have a varsity hockey team next year, a JV team, over 160 kids in the program, I don’t know if I’d believe you,” said Wilson.

And this weekend, hockey in Grand Junction will keep on growing.

“We had an opportunity to allow the Colorado Avalanche alumni into Grand Junction to create a fundraiser for our youth hockey club (Grand Junction Hockey Club). We’re gonna have a big game on Saturday night at 6:30 with former Avalanche alumni and Denver University participants as well as some of the Grand Junction River Hawk coaches [amongst others].”

“We’re [also] doing a Friday golf outing with some of the alumni… pro-am style at Redlands Mesa Golf Course.”

There will be a meet and greet with Avalanche alumni at Ocatillo (the restaurant/country club at Redlands Mesa) just after the golf outing.

This is the first-ever Avalanche Alumni event in Grand Junction.

For tickets and more information, head to GrandJunctionHockeyclub.com.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.