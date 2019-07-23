Available Targets & Air Yards

John Daigle
Rotoworld
John Daigle tracks available team targets and air yards throughout the offseason. (Getty Images)

Below is a list of all 32 NFL teams’ targets, target share (percentage of team targets), Air Yards and percentage of Air Yards available. As players are re-signed, this chart will be updated to reflect available opportunity for every team. This will be key when discussing ADP and forecasting potential value prior to the 2019 season.

All targets and Air Yards data is compiled from Pro Football Reference and Josh Hermsmeyer’s AirYards.com.

Available Targets and Air Yards by Team

Team

Targets

Target%

Air Yards

Air Yards%

Oakland Raiders

359

67.8% 

3,163

83%

Baltimore Ravens

296

54.9% 

2,879 

59.8% 

Jacksonville Jaguars

257

49% 

1,564

43.5%

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

234

37.8% 

2,228 

33.6%

Pittsburgh Steelers

226

33.4% 

2,485

47.9%

Detroit Lions

212

37.9% 

1,188

30%

Buffalo Bills

190

39.6% 

2,192

43.6%

Dallas Cowboys

190

36.7% 

1,474

37.2%

New York Jets

178

35.3% 

1,378

30.1%

New England Patriots

165

29.7% 

1,812

40.5%

Kansas City Chiefs

148 

26.2% 

820

16.2%

Seattle Seahawks

142

35.5% 

1,119

30.1%

Washington Redskins

138

28.2% 

1,273

31.2%

New York Giants

132

22.9% 

1,642

36.9%

Houston Texans

120

24.4% 

889

20.3%

Philadelphia Eagles

114

19.2% 

846

19% 

Green Bay Packers

114

18.5% 

669

12.2%

Los Angeles Chargers

110 

21.7% 

1,130 

28.5%

Miami Dolphins

108

24.8% 

757

21.2%

Indianapolis Colts

105 

16.5% 

875 

18.5%

Denver Broncos

104

18.4% 

830

19.7%

Carolina Panthers

86

15.8%

1,083

25.5%

New Orleans Saints

78

15.2% 

551

15.1%

Chicago Bears

68

13.5% 

534

11.8%

Minnesota Vikings

65

10.9% 

642

14.8%

San Francisco 49ers

64

12.4% 

523

14.4%

Atlanta Falcons

63

10.4% 

236

4.4%

Cleveland Browns

49

8.7% 

691

12.5%

Arizona Cardinals

43

9% 

500

12.9%

Tennessee Titans

28 

6.6% 

227 

6.8%

Cincinnati Bengals

22

4.1% 

75

1.7%

Los Angeles Rams

11 

2% 

32 

0.6%

 

These lists will be depleted by re-signings and franchise tags. 
These lists will be supplemented by releases. 
This page will stay updated deep into the offseason.

