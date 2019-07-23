Available Targets & Air Yards
Below is a list of all 32 NFL teams’ targets, target share (percentage of team targets), Air Yards and percentage of Air Yards available. As players are re-signed, this chart will be updated to reflect available opportunity for every team. This will be key when discussing ADP and forecasting potential value prior to the 2019 season.
All targets and Air Yards data is compiled from Pro Football Reference and Josh Hermsmeyer’s AirYards.com.
Available Targets and Air Yards by Team
Team
Targets
Target%
Air Yards
Air Yards%
359
67.8%
3,163
83%
296
54.9%
2,879
59.8%
257
49%
1,564
43.5%
234
37.8%
2,228
33.6%
226
33.4%
2,485
47.9%
Detroit Lions
212
37.9%
1,188
30%
Buffalo Bills
190
39.6%
2,192
43.6%
190
36.7%
1,474
37.2%
178
35.3%
1,378
30.1%
165
29.7%
1,812
40.5%
148
26.2%
820
16.2%
Seattle Seahawks
142
35.5%
1,119
30.1%
Washington Redskins
138
28.2%
1,273
31.2%
132
22.9%
1,642
36.9%
Houston Texans
120
24.4%
889
20.3%
Philadelphia Eagles
114
19.2%
846
19%
114
18.5%
669
12.2%
110
21.7%
1,130
28.5%
Miami Dolphins
108
24.8%
757
21.2%
Indianapolis Colts
105
16.5%
875
18.5%
Denver Broncos
104
18.4%
830
19.7%
Carolina Panthers
86
15.8%
1,083
25.5%
New Orleans Saints
78
15.2%
551
15.1%
Chicago Bears
68
13.5%
534
11.8%
Minnesota Vikings
65
10.9%
642
14.8%
San Francisco 49ers
64
12.4%
523
14.4%
Atlanta Falcons
63
10.4%
236
4.4%
Cleveland Browns
49
8.7%
691
12.5%
Arizona Cardinals
43
9%
500
12.9%
Tennessee Titans
28
6.6%
227
6.8%
Cincinnati Bengals
22
4.1%
75
1.7%
Los Angeles Rams
11
2%
32
0.6%
These lists will be depleted by re-signings and franchise tags.
These lists will be supplemented by releases.
This page will stay updated deep into the offseason.