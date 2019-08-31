Available Targets & Air Yards

John Daigle
Rotoworld

Below is a list of all 32 NFL teams’ targets, target share (percentage of team targets), Air Yards and percentage of Air Yards available. As players are re-signed, this chart will be updated to reflect available opportunity for every team. This will be key when discussing ADP and forecasting potential value prior to the 2019 season.

All targets and Air Yards data is compiled from Pro Football Reference and Josh Hermsmeyer’s AirYards.com.

Available Targets and Air Yards by Team

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Team

Targets

Target%

Air Yards

Air Yards%

Oakland Raiders

383

72.4% 

3,184

83.5%

Baltimore Ravens

296

54.9% 

2,879 

59.8% 

Detroit Lions

296

52.9% 

1,259

31.8%

Jacksonville Jaguars

257

49% 

1,564

43.5%

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

234

37.8% 

2,228 

33.6%

Pittsburgh Steelers

226

33.4% 

2,485

47.9%

New York Jets

210

41.7% 

1,559

34.1%

Dallas Cowboys

198

38.2% 

1,543

38.9%

Buffalo Bills

190

39.6% 

2,192

43.6%

New England Patriots

165

29.7% 

1,812

40.5%

Houston Texans

157

31.9% 

931

21.1%

Kansas City Chiefs

145

25.7% 

753

14.9%

Seattle Seahawks

143

35.7% 

1,127

30.1%

New York Giants

140

24.3% 

1,742

39.1%

Washington Redskins

138

28.2% 

1,273

31.2%

Philadelphia Eagles

118

19.9% 

944

21.2%

Miami Dolphins

117

26.9% 

825

23.2%

Green Bay Packers

114

18.5% 

669

12.2%

Cleveland Browns

111

19.9% 

904

16.3%

Los Angeles Chargers

110 

21.7% 

1,130 

28.5%

Indianapolis Colts

105 

16.5% 

875 

18.5%

Denver Broncos

104

18.4% 

830

19.7%

Carolina Panthers

90

16.5%

1,078

25.4%

Arizona Cardinals

89

18.8% 

1,067

27.5%

New Orleans Saints

88

17.2% 

643

17.6%

Atlanta Falcons

72

11.9% 

269

5%

Chicago Bears

68

13.5% 

534

11.8%

Minnesota Vikings

65

10.9% 

642

14.8%

San Francisco 49ers

64

12.4% 

523

14.4%

Tennessee Titans

39

9.1% 

302

9%

Cincinnati Bengals

22

4.1% 

75

1.7%

Los Angeles Rams

11 

2% 

32 

0.6%

Editor’s Note: If you’re on the hunt for rankings, projections, strategy and advice on how to dominate your drafts, check out the all-new Rotoworld NFL Draft Guide. Now mobile-optimized with a new look and feel, it’s never been easier to take our award-winning advice with you to your drafts for that extra competitive edge! Click here to learn more!

These lists will be depleted by re-signings and franchise tags. 
These lists will be supplemented by releases. 
This page will stay updated deep into the offseason.

What to Read Next