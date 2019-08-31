Available Targets & Air Yards
Below is a list of all 32 NFL teams’ targets, target share (percentage of team targets), Air Yards and percentage of Air Yards available. As players are re-signed, this chart will be updated to reflect available opportunity for every team. This will be key when discussing ADP and forecasting potential value prior to the 2019 season.
All targets and Air Yards data is compiled from Pro Football Reference and Josh Hermsmeyer’s AirYards.com.
Available Targets and Air Yards by Team
Team
Targets
Target%
Air Yards
Air Yards%
383
72.4%
3,184
83.5%
296
54.9%
2,879
59.8%
Detroit Lions
296
52.9%
1,259
31.8%
257
49%
1,564
43.5%
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
234
37.8%
2,228
33.6%
226
33.4%
2,485
47.9%
210
41.7%
1,559
34.1%
198
38.2%
1,543
38.9%
Buffalo Bills
190
39.6%
2,192
43.6%
165
29.7%
1,812
40.5%
Houston Texans
157
31.9%
931
21.1%
145
25.7%
753
14.9%
Seattle Seahawks
143
35.7%
1,127
30.1%
140
24.3%
1,742
39.1%
Washington Redskins
138
28.2%
1,273
31.2%
Philadelphia Eagles
118
19.9%
944
21.2%
Miami Dolphins
117
26.9%
825
23.2%
114
18.5%
669
12.2%
Cleveland Browns
111
19.9%
904
16.3%
Los Angeles Chargers
110
21.7%
1,130
28.5%
Indianapolis Colts
105
16.5%
875
18.5%
Denver Broncos
104
18.4%
830
19.7%
Carolina Panthers
90
16.5%
1,078
25.4%
Arizona Cardinals
89
18.8%
1,067
27.5%
New Orleans Saints
88
17.2%
643
17.6%
Atlanta Falcons
72
11.9%
269
5%
Chicago Bears
68
13.5%
534
11.8%
Minnesota Vikings
65
10.9%
642
14.8%
San Francisco 49ers
64
12.4%
523
14.4%
Tennessee Titans
39
9.1%
302
9%
Cincinnati Bengals
22
4.1%
75
1.7%
Los Angeles Rams
11
2%
32
0.6%
These lists will be depleted by re-signings and franchise tags.
These lists will be supplemented by releases.
This page will stay updated deep into the offseason.