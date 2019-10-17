Available now: Brand new NASCAR Heat 4 paint schemes

CHARLOTTE, N.C., October 17, 2019 — Today 704Games, NASCAR Team Properties‘ exclusive console simulation-style video game licensee, announced that the new NASCAR Heat 4 October DLC will be available for all race fans.

The October Paid Pack will include 40 Cup and 10 Xfinity Series schemes along with nine additional free schemes, which will be pushed to all consumers via the next patch.

Among the designs included are several throwback schemes that ran at the 2019 Southern 500 including Bubba Wallace’s Adam Petty tribute, Chase Elliott’s old school NAPA colors and Stewart-Haas Racing’s homage to Tony Stewart’s three championship titles.

The updates also include Austin Dillon‘s American Ethanol Throwback, Martin Truex Jr.‘s Bass Pro Shops Throwback, Denny Hamlin‘s FedEx Racing Throwback and other schemes from the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, the Xfinity Series, and the Gander Outdoors Truck Series. A full list of schemes can be found below.

The NASCAR Heat 4 October DLC pack will be available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Steam. The pack can be purchased individually for $12.99. For fans who have purchased the NASCAR Heat 4 Season Pass, they will receive the update via their Season Pass package, which includes all 2019 DLC releases.

Fans who don‘t already own NASCAR Heat 4 can get a copy here or wherever videogames are sold.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Schemes

Landon Cassill Mane N Tail

Kurt Busch Chevrolet Accessories Throwback

Brad Keselowski BRAD K Throwback

Brad Keselowski BRAD K Patriotic

Austin Dillon American Ethanol Throwback

Ryan Newman Oscar Mayer Throwback

Daniel Hemric Caterpillar Throwback

Chase Elliott NAPA Throwback

Chase Elliott NAPA Filters

Aric Almirola Smithfield Throwback

Denny Hamlin FedEx Racing Throwback

Ryan Blaney Pennzoil / Menards Throwback

Ryan Blaney Dent Wizard

Clint Bowyer Rush Truck Centers Throwback

Clint Bowyer Toco Warranty

Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. Roush DW Tribute

Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. Little Hugs Fruit Barrels

Kyle Busch Snickers Throwback

Martin Truex, Jr. Bass Pro Shops Throwback

Erik Jones Sport Clips Throwback

Paul Menard Motorcraft Throwback

Joey Logano Shell Pennzoil Throwback

William Byron Autoguard Throwback

Corey LaJoie Keen Parts Throwback

Michael McDowell Dockside Logistics Throwback

Matt Tifft TEI Motorsports Throwback

Chris Buescher Fast Lane to Flavor

Chris Buescher Tide Pods

David Ragan Shriner’s Hospital Throwback

Daniel Suarez Haas Automation Throwback

Kyle Larson Clover Throwback

Darrell Wallace Jr. Victory Junction Throwback

Darrell Wallace Jr. Victory Junction

Darrell Wallace Jr. Air Force Warthog

Ryan Preece Kroger Throwback

Jimmie Johnson Ally Throwback

Alex Bowman Axalta Throwback

Matt DiBenedetto Toyota Throwback

Matt DiBenedetto Toyota Express Maintenance

Xfinity Series Schemes

Cole Custer Production Alliance Throwback

Michael Annett Baby Ruth Throwback

Tyler Reddick TAME THE BEAST

Justin Allgaier Armour Sausage Throwback

Noah Gragson Switch Patriotic

Justin Haley Raybestos Throwback

Brandon Jones Juniper Networks

Jeremy Clements Repairable Vehicles Trowback

Brandon Brown BrandonBilt Throwback

Chase Briscoe Ford Throwback

Gander Outdoors Truck Series Schemes

Jordan Anderson Sefton

Jordan Anderson Bommarito Black

Todd Gilliland Mobil 1

Austin Hill Chiba Toyopet

Spencer Boyd Record Rack

Brett Moffitt Chevrolet Accessories

Brett Moffitt Plan B Sales

Ross Chastain Florida Watermelon

Matt Crafton Black Label Bacon / Menards

Grant Enfinger Curb Records

Additionally, a handful of free schemes will be pushed to all consumers via the next patch…

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Alex Bowman Chicagoland (Race Win Version)

Alcohol Schemes (Must be 21)

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Brad Keselowski Miller Lite Throwback

Brad Keselowski Miller Lite Patriotic

Kevin Harvick Busch Flannel

Kevin Harvick Busch Beer National Forest

Kevin Harvick Big Buck Hunters Throwback

Xfinity Series

Tyler Reddick TAME THE BEAST

