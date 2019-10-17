Available now: Brand new NASCAR Heat 4 paint schemes
CHARLOTTE, N.C., October 17, 2019 — Today 704Games, NASCAR Team Properties‘ exclusive console simulation-style video game licensee, announced that the new NASCAR Heat 4 October DLC will be available for all race fans.
The October Paid Pack will include 40 Cup and 10 Xfinity Series schemes along with nine additional free schemes, which will be pushed to all consumers via the next patch.
Among the designs included are several throwback schemes that ran at the 2019 Southern 500 including Bubba Wallace’s Adam Petty tribute, Chase Elliott’s old school NAPA colors and Stewart-Haas Racing’s homage to Tony Stewart’s three championship titles.
The updates also include Austin Dillon‘s American Ethanol Throwback, Martin Truex Jr.‘s Bass Pro Shops Throwback, Denny Hamlin‘s FedEx Racing Throwback and other schemes from the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, the Xfinity Series, and the Gander Outdoors Truck Series. A full list of schemes can be found below.
The NASCAR Heat 4 October DLC pack will be available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Steam. The pack can be purchased individually for $12.99. For fans who have purchased the NASCAR Heat 4 Season Pass, they will receive the update via their Season Pass package, which includes all 2019 DLC releases.
Fans who don‘t already own NASCAR Heat 4 can get a copy here or wherever videogames are sold.
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Schemes
Landon Cassill Mane N Tail
Kurt Busch Chevrolet Accessories Throwback
Brad Keselowski BRAD K Throwback
Brad Keselowski BRAD K Patriotic
Austin Dillon American Ethanol Throwback
Ryan Newman Oscar Mayer Throwback
Daniel Hemric Caterpillar Throwback
Chase Elliott NAPA Throwback
Chase Elliott NAPA Filters
Aric Almirola Smithfield Throwback
Denny Hamlin FedEx Racing Throwback
Ryan Blaney Pennzoil / Menards Throwback
Ryan Blaney Dent Wizard
Clint Bowyer Rush Truck Centers Throwback
Clint Bowyer Toco Warranty
Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. Roush DW Tribute
Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. Little Hugs Fruit Barrels
Kyle Busch Snickers Throwback
Martin Truex, Jr. Bass Pro Shops Throwback
Erik Jones Sport Clips Throwback
Paul Menard Motorcraft Throwback
Joey Logano Shell Pennzoil Throwback
William Byron Autoguard Throwback
Corey LaJoie Keen Parts Throwback
Michael McDowell Dockside Logistics Throwback
Matt Tifft TEI Motorsports Throwback
Chris Buescher Fast Lane to Flavor
Chris Buescher Tide Pods
David Ragan Shriner’s Hospital Throwback
Daniel Suarez Haas Automation Throwback
Kyle Larson Clover Throwback
Darrell Wallace Jr. Victory Junction Throwback
Darrell Wallace Jr. Victory Junction
Darrell Wallace Jr. Air Force Warthog
Ryan Preece Kroger Throwback
Jimmie Johnson Ally Throwback
Alex Bowman Axalta Throwback
Matt DiBenedetto Toyota Throwback
Matt DiBenedetto Toyota Express Maintenance
Xfinity Series Schemes
Cole Custer Production Alliance Throwback
Michael Annett Baby Ruth Throwback
Tyler Reddick TAME THE BEAST
Justin Allgaier Armour Sausage Throwback
Noah Gragson Switch Patriotic
Justin Haley Raybestos Throwback
Brandon Jones Juniper Networks
Jeremy Clements Repairable Vehicles Trowback
Brandon Brown BrandonBilt Throwback
Chase Briscoe Ford Throwback
Gander Outdoors Truck Series Schemes
Jordan Anderson Sefton
Jordan Anderson Bommarito Black
Todd Gilliland Mobil 1
Austin Hill Chiba Toyopet
Spencer Boyd Record Rack
Brett Moffitt Chevrolet Accessories
Brett Moffitt Plan B Sales
Ross Chastain Florida Watermelon
Matt Crafton Black Label Bacon / Menards
Grant Enfinger Curb Records
Additionally, a handful of free schemes will be pushed to all consumers via the next patch…
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
Alex Bowman Chicagoland (Race Win Version)
Alcohol Schemes (Must be 21)
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
Brad Keselowski Miller Lite Throwback
Brad Keselowski Miller Lite Patriotic
Kevin Harvick Busch Flannel
Kevin Harvick Busch Beer National Forest
Kevin Harvick Big Buck Hunters Throwback
Xfinity Series
Tyler Reddick TAME THE BEAST
