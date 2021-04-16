Available free agents who could help Bengals leading up to NFL draft

The Cincinnati Bengals might sit still in free agency until after the draft.

Those Bengals, after all, have to do the big jersey redesign unveiling and have already spent big money. Needs persist, but the market as a whole seems to have settled for the moment.

But that doesn’t mean the team shouldn’t be putting in work. Here’s a look at a handful of free agents who would make sense as buy-low signings that could provide a big boost to the team before the draft.

OT Mitchell Schwartz

Sep 22, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tackle Mitchell Schwartz (71) looks to block against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

We’ll keep listing Schwartz until something official happens with his playing future, whether it’s retirement or something else. He was cut by Kansas City but going on 32 years old, still remains one of the best right tackles in football when he’s healthy.

OG Trai Turner

Jan 23, 2020; Kissimmee, Florida, USA; Carolina Panthers guard Carolina Panthers guard Trai Turner (70) during NFC practice at ESPN Wide World of Sports. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

A cut in Los Angeles, Turner is still just 27 years old and has plenty to offer a new team if he can shake off last year’s struggles. He’d come in and be an immediate starter for the Bengals, something that sounds pretty good if they add a Penei Sewell, too.

DE Melvin Ingram

Sep 13, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram (54) celebrates after his fourth quarter interception against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Ingram has predictably had a soft market in a deep free-agent class after playing in just seven games last year. Still, he’s productive when healthy, hence seven or more sacks in five consecutive seasons prior to that. He’d be a nice versatile, rotational piece for the unit.

DE Everson Griffen

Lions defensive end Everson Griffen warms up before the game against the Houston Texans at Ford Field on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020.

Lions

Griffen just keeps on ticking at the age of 33. He had six sacks over stints with two teams last year and has eight or more in five of his seven seasons before that. Overall, he’s put up 80.5 over 161 games. Slap him in a rotation and watch the pass-rush get that much better.

DT Geno Atkins

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins (97) looks to the video board as he comes off the field in the first quarter of the NFL Week 5 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Miami Dolphins at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. The Dolphins led 14-0 at halftime.

Miami Dolphins At Cincinnati Bengals

No reason to rule out a return just yet. Atkins was making way too much money so the cut had to happen after his injury-ravaged 2020. But if his shoulder checks out on a future examination, linking back up with the franchise legend on a cheaper deal makes a ton of sense.

DE Justin Houston

Nov 12, 2020; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive end Justin Houston (50) and Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) celebrate after a win against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Houston is one of the more perplexing free-agency cases. He’s 32, yet continues to be wildly productive even on lower snap counts -- he has eight or more sacks in each of his last four seasons and 97.5 over 134 games total. He can move all over the place and rush on a pitch count, making him a no-brainer of an add.

DE Ryan Kerrigan

Oct 25, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team defensive end Ryan Kerrigan (91) celebrates after a sack against the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Bengals reportedly had a meet with Kerrigan and the fit makes too much sense. One of the league’s most underrated defenders and one of the best players in Washington Football Team history is going into his age-33 season and has 5.5 or more sacks every year dating to 2011. As recently as 2018, he put up 13 sacks before fading in the rotation behind first-rounders like Montez Sweat and Chase Young. He’d be a key locker room add and critical rotational pass-rushing presence.

