Available free agents for Cardinals that make sense, have some connection

The Arizona Cardinals have not been super active in free agency so far. Thus far, the moves have been slow and deliberate, without much flash.

Many free agents who both have some connection to the coaching staff or front office are still available and fill a need the team still has.

Check them out below.

RB Kareem Hunt

The Cardinals could use a complementary back to James Conner. Hunt played that role for the Cleveland Browns for the last four season and is still unsigned. Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing was on the Browns’ coaching staff for three of those seasons.

QB Teddy Bridgewater

The Cardinals appear set at quarterback but, if they are looking for a veteran backup, Bridgewater fits the bill, playing the role of starter or backup for a few seasons.

He is unsigned and was on the Vikings to start his career when Petzing was there.

CB Rock Ya-Sin

Ya-Sin remains unsigned. He played the first three seasons of his career for the Indianapolis Colts and last season for the Raiders.

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon was his position coach for his first two seasons in Indy.

C Ben Jones

Jones is still unsigned after being released by the Titans. He was their starter for the last seven years. Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort was in the Titans’ front office for the last three seasons.

DL A'Shawn Robinson

Robinson, a stud run stopper, has not been signed. The 28-year-old defensive lineman was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the second round in 2016. Cardinals assistant general manager Dave Sears was part of the scouting department in Detroit when Robinson was drafted.

