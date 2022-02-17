Available free agent quarterbacks in 2022

Following their epic collapse to conclude the 2021 regular season, the Indianapolis Colts are now faced with a decision surrounding starting quarterback Carson Wentz.

We can talk all day long about the potential of Wentz being traded to another team. But in doing so, we have to find a replacement. The Colts are unlikely to feel comfortable trotting out Sam Ehlinger as the starter in 2022. So if Wentz really is going to be on the move this offseason, there needs to be a replacement.

Trading for Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson is more of a pipe dream than a reality. If it happens, fantastic. Just don’t hold your breath.

It should be noted that this isn’t a rankings list. This also isn’t to say that any one of these quarterbacks would be better than Wentz in 2022. It’s just a list of the options in case something happens and the Colts are left without a starting quarterback entering free agency.

Here are their options when it comes to free-agent quarterbacks in 2022:

Teddy Bridgewater

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Andy Dalton

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Fitzpatrick

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Cam Newton

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Jameis Winston

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Tyrod Taylor

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Jacoby Brissett

Syndication: The Palm Beach Post

Marcus Mariota

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Joe Flacco

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Mitchell Trubisky

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Tim Boyle

Syndication: Detroit Free Press

Blaine Gabbert

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Chad Henne

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Allen

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Glennon

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Geno Smith

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Colt McCoy

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

A.J. McCarron

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Johnson

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Brian Hoyer

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Chase Daniel

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Joshua Dobbs

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Sean Mannion

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Trevor Siemian

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Jeff Driskel

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Mullens

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Rosen

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

1

1