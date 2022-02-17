Available free agent quarterbacks in 2022
Following their epic collapse to conclude the 2021 regular season, the Indianapolis Colts are now faced with a decision surrounding starting quarterback Carson Wentz.
We can talk all day long about the potential of Wentz being traded to another team. But in doing so, we have to find a replacement. The Colts are unlikely to feel comfortable trotting out Sam Ehlinger as the starter in 2022. So if Wentz really is going to be on the move this offseason, there needs to be a replacement.
Trading for Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson is more of a pipe dream than a reality. If it happens, fantastic. Just don’t hold your breath.
It should be noted that this isn’t a rankings list. This also isn’t to say that any one of these quarterbacks would be better than Wentz in 2022. It’s just a list of the options in case something happens and the Colts are left without a starting quarterback entering free agency.
Here are their options when it comes to free-agent quarterbacks in 2022:
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Jameis Winston
A.J. McCarron
Josh Johnson
Joshua Dobbs
