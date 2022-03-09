Available free agent offensive tackles in 2022

The Chicago Bears have some pressing needs heading into free agency, and offensive line ranks near the top of the list. There are needs both at tackle and within the interior at guard and center.

There are questions about what the Bears will do at offensive tackle, particularly at left tackle. There could be some shuffling along the offensive line, which could include inserting a new left tackle and having Teven Jenkins or Larry Borom at right tackle while one kicks inside to guard. Chicago could find a solid veteran left tackle in a Terron Armstead or Cam Robinson or look to the NFL draft.

With free agency just around the corner, here’s a look at every offensive tackle set to hit the free agent market:

Terron Armstead (UFA)

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Cam Robinson (UFA)

AP Photo/Gary McCullough

Jason Peters (UFA)

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Germain Ifedi (UFA)

AP Photo/David Berding

Bobby Massie (UFA)

AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann

Riley Reiff (UFA)

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Nate Solder (UFA)

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Duane Brown (UFA)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Trent Brown (UFA)

AP Photo/Winslow Townson

Eric Fisher (UFA)

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Hubbard (UFA)

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Shell (UFA)

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Morgan Moses (UFA)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Gono (UFA)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Remmers (UFA)

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Sam Tevi (UFA)

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Cornelius Lucas (UFA)

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Ty Nsekhe (UFA)

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Oday Aboushi (UFA)

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Conor McDermott (UFA)

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Dennis Kelly (UFA)

USA Today Sports

Julie'n Davenport (UFA)

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Wells (UFA)

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Cameron Fleming (UFA)

AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

Brandon Parker (UFA)

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Jason Spriggs (UFA)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Bobby Hart (UFA)

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Geron Christian (UFA)

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Wylie (UFA)

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Korey Cunningham (UFA)

USA Today Sports

Joseph Noteboom (UFA)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Chuks Okorafor (UFA)

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Daniel Brunskill (RFA)

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Greg Senat (ERFA)

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Nelson (ERFA)

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Najee Toran (ERFA)

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Will Richardson (UFA)

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Tyrell Crosby (UFA)

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Jamarco Jones (UFA)

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Pryor (UFA)

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Calvin Anderson (RFA)

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Yosh Nijman (RFA)

USA Today Sports

Mitch Hyatt (ERFA)

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

