Available free agent offensive tackles in 2022
The Chicago Bears have some pressing needs heading into free agency, and offensive line ranks near the top of the list. There are needs both at tackle and within the interior at guard and center.
There are questions about what the Bears will do at offensive tackle, particularly at left tackle. There could be some shuffling along the offensive line, which could include inserting a new left tackle and having Teven Jenkins or Larry Borom at right tackle while one kicks inside to guard. Chicago could find a solid veteran left tackle in a Terron Armstead or Cam Robinson or look to the NFL draft.
With free agency just around the corner, here’s a look at every offensive tackle set to hit the free agent market:
Terron Armstead (UFA)
Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Cam Robinson (UFA)
AP Photo/Gary McCullough
Jason Peters (UFA)
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
Germain Ifedi (UFA)
AP Photo/David Berding
Bobby Massie (UFA)
AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann
Riley Reiff (UFA)
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
Nate Solder (UFA)
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Duane Brown (UFA)
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Trent Brown (UFA)
AP Photo/Winslow Townson
Eric Fisher (UFA)
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Chris Hubbard (UFA)
Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Brandon Shell (UFA)
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Morgan Moses (UFA)
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Matt Gono (UFA)
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Mike Remmers (UFA)
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Sam Tevi (UFA)
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Cornelius Lucas (UFA)
Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Ty Nsekhe (UFA)
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Oday Aboushi (UFA)
Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
Conor McDermott (UFA)
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Dennis Kelly (UFA)
USA Today Sports
Julie'n Davenport (UFA)
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Josh Wells (UFA)
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Cameron Fleming (UFA)
AP Photo/Jack Dempsey
Brandon Parker (UFA)
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jason Spriggs (UFA)
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Bobby Hart (UFA)
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Geron Christian (UFA)
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Andrew Wylie (UFA)
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Korey Cunningham (UFA)
USA Today Sports
Joseph Noteboom (UFA)
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Chuks Okorafor (UFA)
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Daniel Brunskill (RFA)
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Greg Senat (ERFA)
Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
Matt Nelson (ERFA)
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
Najee Toran (ERFA)
Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Will Richardson (UFA)
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Tyrell Crosby (UFA)
Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Jamarco Jones (UFA)
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Matt Pryor (UFA)
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Calvin Anderson (RFA)
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Yosh Nijman (RFA)
USA Today Sports
Mitch Hyatt (ERFA)
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
