Warchant

In this week's edition of the Osceola Tailgate, host Pat Burnham is joined by former FSU offensive lineman and Osceola football analyst Mark Salva, Osceola recruiting analyst Charles Fishbein and FSU alum and Tampa Bay sports talk radio host JP Peterson to talk all things FSU football. The guys give their final thoughts on FSU loss to NC State, offer their impressions of the Seminoles through the first half of the season and take an in-depth look at Clemson on offense, defense and special teams.