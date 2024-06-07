Ava Jones to retire from college basketball

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to fix a typo.

Ava Jones (Courtesy University of Iowa)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Nickerson native Ava Jones, who fought to recover from critical injuries so that she could play basketball at the University of Iowa, has decided to retire from college basketball. The University of Iowa says the sophomore forward will take a medical disqualification.

KSN News has followed Jones since high school, including when she signed up to play for the Hawkeyes. Shortly after she signed with the team, a driver crashed into her family while they were in Louisville, Kentucky, in July 2022. The crash killed her dad and critically injured her and her mom.

Jones remained determined to join the Hawkeyes and made it happen. She arrived at the university in June 2023. However, she was not cleared to play for Iowa’s 2023-24 season.

On Friday, the Hawkeyes announced Jones’ decision to retire was made after consultation with team doctors and athletic trainers.

Jones released a statement following the announcement.

I would like to start by saying how grateful I am to have been a part of the Iowa women’s baksetball program. I am extremely blessed to have been a part of the journey last season. It is with great sadness to announce that I am medically retiring from college basketball. My coaches, doctors, teammates, and trainers have been amazing since the accident. While I will no longer be a member of the women’s basketball program, I will still be on scholarship, recieve a world class education and forever be a Hawkeye. I’d like to thank my family for the never-ending support and I am excited for the next chapter of my life.” Ava Jones

“We wish Ava the best on the road to recovery and fully support the decision she made to step away from the game,” Head Women’s Basketball Coach Jan Jensen said. “She worked tirelessly to get to this point, but she made the best decision for herself and her well-being.”

