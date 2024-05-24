Ava Decker wins Elkhart's Wolf Award

ELKHART — There have been many popular student-athletes honored by winning the Wolf Award in the Elkhart Community Schools.

And while it’s not a contest, it’s hard to believe there was a young lady as well-liked as the newly named 2024 winner, Elkhart senior Ava Decker.

The Wolf Award was first presented in 1979 to the top senior female athlete at either Memorial or Central high school. With the merger in 2020, Decker is the fourth winner from Elkhart High following Emily Anderson, Mady Axsom and Adley Keim.

Decker was a three-sport athlete at Elkhart, earning All-Northern Indiana Conference honors in volleyball, reaching next week’s state finals in track and field and even diving for the Lions’ swim team during the winter.

She also won an IHSAA sportsmanship award for her positive behavior on the volleyball court. The IHSAA also awarded Decker with a Eugene Cato Scholarship, one of just 13 student-athletes in Indiana to be so honored.

“I guess I’m a vocal leader, but I think my best trait is getting to know my teammates individually, especially in volleyball,’’ Decker said. “I try to learn about each girl. I do well at loving others ... I just feel that I can love on them and lead that way.’’

Not only has Decker had an outstanding career at Elkhart, but she’s also ranked No. 1 in her senior class with a perfect 4.0 grade point average. She was named an Academic All-State in volleyball this season. She was also the Northern Indiana Conference Most Valuable Player.

“Decker is one of the most liked players in our program because she is just genuinely kind to others,’’ EHS volleyball coach Jacquie Rost said. “I think her compassion and concern for her teammates is real – certainly that contributed to her being named one of our two captains for the season.

“But I think the biggest growth we saw in her, as a teammate and leader, was her strategy for leading and connecting with others. Decker is someone, like many of the girls in the program that we’re blessed to have, who is wired for success.’’

A three-year letterwinner in volleyball, Decker was awarded the team’s Offensive Excellence Award in 2023, after leading the Lions in kills, blocks and kill efficiency.

“We were really young last season, but honestly my senior year was so great because our team felt like a family,’’ Decker said. “We had great team chemistry and I also got the chance to know coach Rost better. My goal for the year was to have no drama and I think we accomplished that.’’

Throwing the shot and discus is a bit of the family business for the Decker family, as brother Jonathon and sister Emily were also throwers in high school. Jonathon Decker is currently a member of the Central Michigan football team.

“Throwing is just so different from other sports and our practices are so much fun,’’ Decker said. “You get to be yourself and it’s always a great collection of people. Not always the coolest kids or the smartest, just a fun group, and our coaches have been great too.’’

Decker didn’t start diving with the Elkhart swim team until her junior year. However, she came within one position of advancing to the regional as a senior.

“Ava rather quickly became one of our top divers, competing against divers with a great deal more experience than she had,’’ EHS dive coach Jenny Nolan said. “This was due to her athleticism, yes, but also her work ethic, bravery, positive enthusiasm and her ability to overcome adversity.

“I have known Ava since she was a young child, but getting to know her as a high school athlete and an amazing young adult has been an absolute joy. Ava brought unbridled enthusiasm and joy to each and every practice and meet situation. She was always encouraging toward her teammates and competitors.

After visiting colleges in five states, Decker verbally committed to play volleyball at Saginaw Valley State University in Michigan ... the first school she visited.

“I wasn’t sure I wanted to go to Saginaw Valley, but I had the perfect visit and I just wanted to see more,’’ Decker said. “It’s closer to home than the other schools and while I was walking around campus, I had multiple players around me from Saginaw Valley. Even after I went home, a number of them reached out to see how things were going. Just felt right.’’

She is planning to major in exercise science and while she’s doing an internship in physical therapy, Decker will “explore” a few other ideas before deciding exactly what to pursue.

We’ll give Rost the final word on Decker, after both coach and athlete admitted to learning a lot about the other during the 2023 season.

“Because of her involvement in volleyball and sports in general, I have been able to get to know Ava well throughout her time at EHS,’’ Rost said. “She is an amazing young lady and is truly a dedicated student.

“Her positive spirit and engaging personality are infectious. She holds herself to a very high standard and constantly challenges herself to become a very diversified and global participant in society. She is unselfish and always has a great attitude. She has worked very hard to achieve the successes she has had. She is a sincere, successful young woman with an extremely bright future ahead of her.’’