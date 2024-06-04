AV ALTA FC hosts thousands at downtown block party, unveils crest and name

AV ALTA FC, formerly known as USL Antelope Valley, introduced its new name, crest, and colors to thousands of enthusiastic fans during a Crest Reveal & Block Party on Lancaster Blvd on May 17. The USL League One team is gearing up for its inaugural season in 2025 at the newly renovated Lancaster Municipal Stadium.

"To have over 2,500 locals join us to celebrate the AV by sharing with us this milestone of revealing our name, crest, and identity is just overwhelming," said AV ALTA FC Founder & President John Smelzer. "Everything about our club and its values is a reflection of this community – the importance of hard work, family, gathering together and of course a love for the beautiful game. We know our crest embodies all of this, along with the unique culture and topography of the region; a symbol for the AV to wear over their hearts as well as our players."

The event also marked a new USL League One record, with over 1,100 deposits for season tickets made within the first 24 hours of release, surpassing Spokane Velocity’s record of 600. Lancaster Municipal Stadium, which will be converted from a baseball to a soccer-specific venue, will have a seating capacity of 5,300.

The club's name, AV ALTA FC, incorporates Antelope Valley's initials, "AV," a common local reference. "Alta," meaning "elevated" in Latin, nods to the region's high desert location, aerospace ties, and historical significance as "Alta California" before statehood. "FC" stands for Fútbol Club.

AV ALTA FC’s new crest reflects the natural beauty and local industry of the Antelope Valley. The official colors, Joshua Green and Desert Sand, symbolize the area's abundant Joshua Trees and the Southern California high desert. The crest’s shape honors the California poppies that attract thousands to the Antelope Valley California Poppy State Natural Reserve each year. Additionally, the brand features Poppy Orange in visuals and merchandise.

At the crest's center are the letters "AV" in a custom font inspired by the angles of the B-2 Bomber, representing the community's pride in its aerospace industry and military connections, with B-2 manufacturing in Palmdale and test flights at Edwards Air Force Base.

Fans can learn more about the club, its crest, and how to secure season ticket deposits and merchandise via the official website www.avaltafc.com.