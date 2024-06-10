Auxerre’s transfer plans scuppered by broadcasting rights uncertainty

RMC Sport understands that the transfer plans of recently promoted AJ Auxerre are being disrupted by the ongoing uncertainty regarding the sale of the Ligue 1 broadcasting rights.

With just over two months to go until the start of the 2024/25 Ligue 1 season, the LFP are yet to find a broadcaster. As reported by L’Équipe, the value of the rights has halved (from €1bn to €500m). Contingency plans, notably an LFP-run all-Ligue 1 channel, are being made. However, the desire still remains to sell the rights to a broadcaster for a considerable sum.

All the while, clubs are trying to prepare their transfer window. The uncertainty regarding the sale of the broadcasting rights is disrupting those plans. According to RMC Sport, Auxerre, who topped Ligue 2 last season, are looking to complete a deal for Tim Jabol-Folcarelli and talks are advanced.

A four-year deal is being discussed with the player’s entourage, whilst the value of the deal is thought to be around €2m, plus bonuses. However, the transfer is on stand-by as Auxerre cannot make the first €400,000 payment to Ajaccio, given the ongoing broadcasting rights uncertainty.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle