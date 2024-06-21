Auxerre reject Bristol City’s bid for Lassine Sinayoko

According to a report from L’Équipe, AJ Auxerre have rejected a bid worth just under €3m from Bristol City for Lassine Sinayoko (24).

Sinayoko was key to Auxerre’s return to Ligue 2. The Mali international scored eight goals and registered five assists in Ligue 2 last season as Auxerre finished top of France’s second division. However, his impressive performances mean that he is not certain to stay with the club as they prepare to rediscover the top-flight.

L’Équipe understands that Sinayoko has already been the subject of a considerable offer. That offer came from EFL Championship side Bristol City and was valued at just under €3m. The prospective deal also included a sell-on percentage. However, that bid has been rejected by AJA.

The French side may be confident of garnering a higher fee for the right-winger, who is under contract until 2025, especially given interest from clubs in Germany and Spain.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle