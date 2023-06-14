Autzen Stadium ranked as one of the top atmospheres in college football
Before the Autzen expansion in 2002, the stadium was figured to be one of the loudest stadiums in college football. When the capacity increased to 56,000, that noise level went to an 11.
But how does the home of the Oregon Ducks compare to other places in the country in terms of atmosphere? There are stadiums with a lot more people inside and the atmosphere of those places can’t hold a candle to Autzen.
According to CBS Sports, there are a few places that rank a bit higher than the friendly confines of Autzen Stadium, but not many. As expected, Autzen ranks as the best stadium on the West Coast, beating out the Rose Bowl.
Here are 10 college football stadiums around the nation with the best atmospheres.
Tiger Stadium - LSU Tigers
Capacity: 102,321
Beaver Stadium - Penn State Nittany Lions
Capacity: 106,572
Ohio Stadium - Ohio State
Capacity: 102,780
Michigan Stadium - Michigan Wolverines
Capacity: 107,601
Neyland Stadium - Tennessee Volunteers
Capacity: 101,915
Autzen Stadium - Oregon Ducks
Capacity: 54,000
Notre Dame Stadium - Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Capacity: 77,622
Kyle Field - Texas A&M Aggies
Capacity: 102,733
Memorial Stadium - Clemson Tigers
Capacity: 81,500
The Rose Bowl - UCLA Bruins
Capacity: 89,702