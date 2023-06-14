Autzen Stadium ranked as one of the top atmospheres in college football

Before the Autzen expansion in 2002, the stadium was figured to be one of the loudest stadiums in college football. When the capacity increased to 56,000, that noise level went to an 11.

But how does the home of the Oregon Ducks compare to other places in the country in terms of atmosphere? There are stadiums with a lot more people inside and the atmosphere of those places can’t hold a candle to Autzen.

According to CBS Sports, there are a few places that rank a bit higher than the friendly confines of Autzen Stadium, but not many. As expected, Autzen ranks as the best stadium on the West Coast, beating out the Rose Bowl.

Here are 10 college football stadiums around the nation with the best atmospheres.

Tiger Stadium - LSU Tigers

Capacity: 102,321

Beaver Stadium - Penn State Nittany Lions

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Capacity: 106,572

Ohio Stadium - Ohio State

Capacity: 102,780

Michigan Stadium - Michigan Wolverines

Junfu Han via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Capacity: 107,601

Neyland Stadium - Tennessee Volunteers

Capacity: 101,915

Autzen Stadium - Oregon Ducks

Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Capacity: 54,000

Notre Dame Stadium - Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Michael Caterina / USA TODAY NETWORK

Capacity: 77,622

Kyle Field - Texas A&M Aggies

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Capacity: 102,733

Memorial Stadium - Clemson Tigers

Capacity: 81,500

The Rose Bowl - UCLA Bruins

Capacity: 89,702

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire